Imagine creating a vibrant 30-second attendee welcome video for an upcoming virtual summit, specifically targeting tech professionals and industry newcomers. This video should feature an enthusiastic AI avatar speaking directly to the camera, using warm, encouraging tones and upbeat background music to set an energetic, professional mood. Leverage HeyGen's AI avatars and Voiceover generation to deliver a personalized greeting and brief agenda preview, ensuring all attendees feel valued and excited for the event.

