Attendee Welcome Video Maker: Fast & Easy Creation
Craft captivating welcome videos for guests effortlessly. Our extensive templates and scenes simplify your video creation process.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
For boutique hotel guests arriving at a tranquil resort, design a welcoming 45-second guest welcome video. The visual style should be serene and elegant, featuring calming aerial shots and luxurious interior glimpses, accompanied by soothing instrumental music and a friendly, informative voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes and Media library/stock support to showcase the property's amenities and local attractions, making new guests feel instantly relaxed and informed upon check-in.
Your task is to develop an informative 60-second welcome video maker experience for new employees joining a fast-paced creative agency. The video should have a modern, clean aesthetic with dynamic text animations and crisp visuals, paired with an articulate, professional voiceover and subtle, inspiring background music. Harness HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to easily convert the HR team's onboarding script into engaging visuals, and ensure all key information is accessible with automatic Subtitles/captions for diverse learning preferences.
A brief 20-second welcome video can powerfully greet new subscribers on a popular YouTube channel dedicated to sustainable living. This short video should be visually appealing with vibrant, nature-inspired graphics and quick cuts, set to an upbeat, friendly tune. Employ HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to ensure it looks great across all social media platforms, and use elements from the Media library/stock support to quickly create video content that encourages engagement and introduces the channel's core message.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Create personalized attendee welcome videos quickly and easily with HeyGen's AI video maker. Elevate guest experiences and ensure a memorable first impression.
Enhance Attendee Engagement and Retention.
Craft compelling welcome videos that captivate attendees from the start, boosting their involvement and overall retention for any event or program.
Create Inspiring Welcome Messages.
Develop inspiring welcome videos that uplift your audience, setting a positive and encouraging tone for any event or meeting.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create a personalized welcome video for guests or attendees?
HeyGen is an AI-powered welcome video maker that enables you to quickly create customized messages. Utilize realistic AI avatars and text-to-video features to craft compelling welcome videos for any attendee or guest.
Does HeyGen offer templates to quickly make engaging welcome videos online?
Yes, HeyGen provides a wide range of professionally designed templates to streamline your video creation process. You can easily select a template, customize it, and make a high-quality welcome video online in minutes.
What customization options are available to brand my welcome videos with HeyGen?
With HeyGen, you have comprehensive branding controls to personalize your welcome videos. Easily add your company logo, adjust brand colors, and utilize media from our library to ensure your welcome video aligns perfectly with your brand identity.
Can HeyGen generate professional voiceovers and subtitles for an attendee welcome video?
Absolutely. HeyGen offers advanced voiceover generation from text, allowing you to create natural-sounding narration. It also automatically generates accurate subtitles, making your attendee welcome video accessible and professional for all viewers.