Attendee Welcome Video Maker: Fast & Easy Creation

Craft captivating welcome videos for guests effortlessly. Our extensive templates and scenes simplify your video creation process.

Imagine creating a vibrant 30-second attendee welcome video for an upcoming virtual summit, specifically targeting tech professionals and industry newcomers. This video should feature an enthusiastic AI avatar speaking directly to the camera, using warm, encouraging tones and upbeat background music to set an energetic, professional mood. Leverage HeyGen's AI avatars and Voiceover generation to deliver a personalized greeting and brief agenda preview, ensuring all attendees feel valued and excited for the event.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
For boutique hotel guests arriving at a tranquil resort, design a welcoming 45-second guest welcome video. The visual style should be serene and elegant, featuring calming aerial shots and luxurious interior glimpses, accompanied by soothing instrumental music and a friendly, informative voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes and Media library/stock support to showcase the property's amenities and local attractions, making new guests feel instantly relaxed and informed upon check-in.
Prompt 2
Your task is to develop an informative 60-second welcome video maker experience for new employees joining a fast-paced creative agency. The video should have a modern, clean aesthetic with dynamic text animations and crisp visuals, paired with an articulate, professional voiceover and subtle, inspiring background music. Harness HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to easily convert the HR team's onboarding script into engaging visuals, and ensure all key information is accessible with automatic Subtitles/captions for diverse learning preferences.
Prompt 3
A brief 20-second welcome video can powerfully greet new subscribers on a popular YouTube channel dedicated to sustainable living. This short video should be visually appealing with vibrant, nature-inspired graphics and quick cuts, set to an upbeat, friendly tune. Employ HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to ensure it looks great across all social media platforms, and use elements from the Media library/stock support to quickly create video content that encourages engagement and introduces the channel's core message.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work



Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Attendee Welcome Video Maker Works

Effortlessly craft engaging welcome videos for your attendees. Utilize AI-powered tools and professional templates to create a memorable first impression.

1
Step 1
Select Your Template
Begin by choosing from a variety of professionally designed templates tailored for welcoming attendees. This provides a quick and efficient starting point for your video creation.
2
Step 2
Create Your Content
Bring your message to life by adding AI avatars that can deliver your welcome script. Input your text, and HeyGen will generate natural-sounding voiceovers and captivating visuals, streamlining your video creation.
3
Step 3
Customize Your Welcome
Personalize your attendee welcome video with your brand's unique identity. Apply your logo, colors, and specific visual elements using the branding controls to make the video truly yours and deliver a warm welcome.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Finalize your impactful welcome video by selecting your desired aspect ratio and quality. Once exported, your video is ready to be shared across platforms, ensuring a professional and engaging greeting for all attendees.

Use Cases

Create personalized attendee welcome videos quickly and easily with HeyGen's AI video maker. Elevate guest experiences and ensure a memorable first impression.

Produce Engaging Welcome Clips Swiftly

.

Quickly produce engaging welcome clips for attendees, ensuring a dynamic and professional introduction in a matter of minutes.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create a personalized welcome video for guests or attendees?

HeyGen is an AI-powered welcome video maker that enables you to quickly create customized messages. Utilize realistic AI avatars and text-to-video features to craft compelling welcome videos for any attendee or guest.

Does HeyGen offer templates to quickly make engaging welcome videos online?

Yes, HeyGen provides a wide range of professionally designed templates to streamline your video creation process. You can easily select a template, customize it, and make a high-quality welcome video online in minutes.

What customization options are available to brand my welcome videos with HeyGen?

With HeyGen, you have comprehensive branding controls to personalize your welcome videos. Easily add your company logo, adjust brand colors, and utilize media from our library to ensure your welcome video aligns perfectly with your brand identity.

Can HeyGen generate professional voiceovers and subtitles for an attendee welcome video?

Absolutely. HeyGen offers advanced voiceover generation from text, allowing you to create natural-sounding narration. It also automatically generates accurate subtitles, making your attendee welcome video accessible and professional for all viewers.

