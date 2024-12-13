Assortment Video Maker: Create Diverse Content Effortlessly

Effortlessly create stunning, professional videos for any platform. Leverage our extensive templates & scenes for quick customization and diverse content.

Create a 30-second showcase video for small business owners, featuring a bright and energetic visual style with modern pop music and a clear voiceover, demonstrating how an "assortment video maker" like HeyGen can help them quickly produce diverse content using pre-made "Templates & scenes" and "Voiceover generation".

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Assortment Video Maker Works

Effortlessly combine diverse media into stunning, professional videos for any purpose with our intuitive online tools and AI assistance.

1
Step 1
Select Your Foundation
Choose from a wide array of ready-made templates or start with a blank canvas to kickstart your video project.
2
Step 2
Add Your Elements
Easily import your own photos and video clips, or browse our extensive media library to gather all the visual assets for your assortment video.
3
Step 3
Customize Your Story
Tailor every detail with flexible editing options, adding text, music, AI voices, and applying branding controls to make your video unique.
4
Step 4
Export Your Creation
Render your high-quality video in various aspect ratios and download it, ready to share across social media or for your business videos.

HeyGen is your ultimate online video maker, enabling you to effortlessly create a diverse assortment of professional videos. Leverage powerful AI tools and flexible editing to produce stunning, customized content for any need.

Develop compelling customer success stories using AI videos to build trust and attract new clients.

How does HeyGen simplify the process to create professional videos using AI?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI tools, including AI avatars and text-to-video from script, to significantly simplify your video creation. This empowers users to generate high-quality, professional videos efficiently and creatively.

Can I use templates to quickly make engaging videos with HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides an extensive library of templates and scenes, allowing you to quickly create videos. You can easily customize these with your own media and branding controls to ensure your professional videos stand out.

Is HeyGen suitable for producing short videos for social media platforms like Instagram?

Yes, HeyGen is perfectly designed for generating short videos optimized for social media. Its aspect-ratio resizing and media library features enable you to create stunning clips for platforms like Instagram with ease.

What flexible editing capabilities does HeyGen offer as an online video maker?

HeyGen provides comprehensive flexible editing options as an online video maker. You can utilize voiceover generation, add subtitles, and apply branding controls, ensuring complete customization for your projects.

