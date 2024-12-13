Create a vibrant, 30-second promo video targeting small business owners and event organizers, showcasing how easily they can produce captivating content. The visual style should be energetic and retro-futuristic, reminiscent of classic arcade aesthetics, accompanied by a fast-paced electronic soundtrack and an upbeat, professional voiceover. Highlight HeyGen's extensive library of templates & scenes, making the process of becoming an 'arcade promo video maker' effortless and fun.

Generate Video