Create Immersive Training with an AR Training Video Generator
Revolutionize employee training with immersive AR videos. Create engaging modules easily using our AI avatars and no-code tools.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Design a dynamic 45-second product demonstration video for product managers to showcase new AR-enabled features, utilizing an AR Video Maker to emphasize cutting-edge augmented reality creation. The video should have futuristic, engaging visuals complemented by an upbeat soundtrack, making full use of HeyGen's extensive templates & scenes and rich media library/stock support to bring the product to life.
Develop a 90-second employee training module video for existing staff members, focusing on compliance updates, featuring an interactive and instructional visual style with a friendly, synchronized voice. This AI training video should leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to easily generate content, enhanced by comprehensive subtitles/captions for accessibility and knowledge retention.
Imagine creating a concise 30-second instructional guide for small business owners, emphasizing a no-code solution and drag-and-drop functionality. This video needs a simple, approachable visual design with clear step-by-step visuals and a straightforward voice, perfect for demonstrating quick how-tos. It should efficiently use HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various platforms and readily available templates & scenes to streamline creation.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Boost Training Engagement.
Use AI-generated videos with avatars and voiceovers to create interactive training modules that significantly improve learner engagement and knowledge retention.
Scale Global Training & Courses.
Rapidly produce diverse training courses and AR experiences with AI video generation, enabling L&D teams to reach a wider, global audience efficiently.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen simplify the creation of AI training videos?
HeyGen empowers L&D teams and businesses to generate engaging AI training videos with ease. Leverage our AI avatars and text-to-video from script functionality to create professional training modules without complex video editing tools.
Can HeyGen be used as an AR training video generator?
HeyGen is an advanced AI video generator designed to produce high-quality training videos, which can serve as compelling content for Augmented Reality (AR) applications. While HeyGen focuses on AI-driven video creation, the generated AI training videos are ideal for enhancing immersive learning experiences.
Is HeyGen a no-code solution for generating training videos?
Absolutely, HeyGen is designed as a user-friendly, no-code solution, enabling anyone to create professional AI training videos effortlessly. With pre-designed templates and drag-and-drop functionality, you can quickly produce high-quality content for employee training without needing specialized technical skills.
What features does HeyGen offer for enhancing AI-generated videos?
HeyGen provides comprehensive features to enhance your AI-generated videos, including advanced voiceover generation and one-click translations for global reach. You can also utilize AI avatars and text-to-video from script capabilities to create diverse and engaging training modules.