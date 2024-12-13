Imagine a vibrant 45-second application walkthrough video, specifically tailored for new users exploring a complex productivity tool. The visual style should be energetic and bright, utilizing upbeat background music and a clear, friendly AI narrator's voice to guide them through the initial steps. This onboarding video will effectively use HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" to quickly assemble engaging visuals and leverage "Voiceover generation" for concise, easy-to-understand instructions.

Generate Video