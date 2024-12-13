Onboarding Video Maker: Simplify Employee Training

Create engaging onboarding videos effortlessly with full customization using our diverse templates & scenes.

Craft a 45-second engaging onboarding video for new employees, designed to introduce them to the company's core values. This video should feature a friendly AI avatar delivering a personalized welcome message, set against a backdrop of inspiring, modern animated templates. The visual style should be bright and optimistic, complemented by uplifting background music, leveraging HeyGen's AI avatars feature to create a memorable first impression.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a 60-second instructional onboarding video for HR professionals demonstrating the simplicity of creating a cohesive company overview. The narrative should focus on how full customization options, combined with a vast media library of royalty-free HD videos, allow for a professional and branded "create onboarding video" experience. Visually, aim for a clean, corporate aesthetic with a confident, informative voiceover, making full use of HeyGen's media library/stock support.
Prompt 2
Produce a 30-second dynamic "company culture" highlight reel aimed at internal communications teams, showcasing how new hires can quickly grasp the essence of the organization. This video should utilize various energetic video templates and allow for quick content customization, featuring lively animations and positive on-screen text. The audio should be an enthusiastic voiceover, powered by HeyGen's voiceover generation, making the video feel vibrant and inviting.
Prompt 3
Imagine a 90-second comprehensive training module for team leads, illustrating a specific process or tool. This onboarding video maker concept should emphasize clarity and accessibility, converting a detailed script into a visually rich narrative using HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability. The visual style should be informative and easy to follow, employing clear graphics and subtle background music, ensuring the information is easily digestible for the audience.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Application Onboarding Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create engaging onboarding videos for new employees with intuitive tools and customizable templates, ensuring a seamless and welcoming introduction to your company culture.

1
Step 1
Select a captivating video template
Begin your creation by choosing from a wide array of professionally designed "animated templates". Our "Templates & scenes" provide a perfect starting point for your video.
2
Step 2
Add your personalized content
Bring your message to life by adding custom text and vibrant "animations". Utilize our "Text-to-video from script" feature to generate dynamic voiceovers and integrate various visual elements.
3
Step 3
Apply your brand identity
Reinforce your unique "company culture" by seamlessly integrating your brand's visual elements. Our "Branding controls (logo, colors)" allow for full customization to maintain a consistent look and feel.
4
Step 4
Export and share your video
Finalize your custom onboarding video and prepare to "share your video" with your new team. Use "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to optimize your video for various platforms and delivery methods.

Use Cases

HeyGen transforms you into an efficient onboarding video maker, simplifying the creation of engaging onboarding videos for new employees. Easily customize content to effectively integrate new hires into your company culture, no skills needed.

Cultivate Company Culture and Inspire New Hires

.

Create welcoming and motivational videos that effectively introduce new employees to your company's values, mission, and vibrant culture.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify creating engaging onboarding videos?

HeyGen empowers you to create compelling onboarding videos effortlessly, even with no prior video editing skills. Our platform offers a wide array of animated templates and AI avatars, allowing full customization to reflect your unique company culture and deliver impactful experiences for new employees.

What customization options does HeyGen offer for onboarding videos?

HeyGen provides extensive customization options, enabling you to tailor every aspect of your onboarding videos. You can incorporate custom backgrounds, integrate animations and characters, add royalty-free music, and apply branding controls to ensure your content perfectly aligns with your company's identity.

Can HeyGen leverage AI for more dynamic onboarding videos?

Yes, HeyGen leverages advanced AI to revolutionize your onboarding video creation. With AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, you can efficiently generate professional videos that captivate new employees, making HeyGen an powerful onboarding video maker.

What export and sharing options are available for HeyGen onboarding videos?

Once you've created your onboarding videos with HeyGen, you can easily export them in various aspect ratios suitable for different platforms. HeyGen also supports generating subtitles and captions, ensuring your videos are accessible and ready for sharing across all your internal communication channels.

