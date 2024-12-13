Applicant Guidance Video Maker: Boost Candidate Experience

Empower HR professionals to craft engaging how-to guides and videos effortlessly with Text-to-video from script.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 90-second technical deep-dive video targeting technical recruiters, illustrating the power of HeyGen as a generative AI platform for creating complex applicant guidance videos. This video should emphasize how to efficiently transform a detailed script into a polished video using text-to-video from script, enhanced with dynamic subtitles/captions to highlight key technical requirements. The visual and audio style should be precise and informative, ensuring maximum comprehension for a technical audience.
Example Prompt 2
Design a welcoming 2-minute onboarding video for new hires, created by onboarding specialists, that introduces them to the company culture and initial steps. This applicant guidance video should utilize HeyGen's diverse templates & scenes to structure information clearly, incorporating relevant stock footage from the media library/stock support to maintain an inviting and professional tone. The visual and audio style should be warm and encouraging, setting a positive tone for their journey.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a dynamic 45-second video for small business owners and HR generalists, showcasing how HeyGen's intuitive templates & scenes allow for quickly creating effective applicant guidance videos. The video should highlight the efficiency of the video creation process and demonstrate how easy it is to adapt content for various platforms using aspect-ratio resizing & exports. A visually engaging, fast-paced style with clear, impactful audio will convey the ease and speed of the platform.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Applicant Guidance Video Maker Works

Efficiently create engaging applicant guidance videos with our generative AI platform, streamlining your hiring process and empowering candidates with clear, professional instructions.

1
Step 1
Create from Script
Start by inputting your script directly into our editor to leverage our powerful Text-to-video from script functionality for rapid content generation.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar
Enhance your message by selecting an engaging AI avatar to present your applicant guidance, customizing their appearance and voice to fit your brand.
3
Step 3
Generate Voiceovers
Utilize our advanced Voiceover generation feature to create natural-sounding narration for your video, ensuring clear and consistent communication.
4
Step 4
Apply Branding and Export
Finalize your video by applying custom Branding controls to ensure visual consistency, then export it in your preferred format for seamless sharing with applicants.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Simplify Complex Application Topics

Use AI video to break down intricate application requirements and processes into easy-to-understand visual guides, enhancing clarity and comprehension for all applicants.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify video creation with AI?

HeyGen is a powerful generative AI platform that streamlines video creation by allowing you to generate professional videos directly from script using realistic AI avatars and robust Voiceover generation. This makes HeyGen an efficient video editor for various content needs.

What technical editing features does HeyGen offer for video customization?

HeyGen provides a comprehensive suite of technical editing features, including an intuitive drag-and-drop editor, seamless addition of subtitles and captions, and essential branding controls. You can also leverage pre-designed templates to accelerate your video creation process.

Can HeyGen create professional applicant guidance videos for HR?

Absolutely, HeyGen functions as an excellent applicant guidance video maker, ideal for HR professionals. You can easily utilize AI avatars and Text-to-video from script to produce engaging how-to guides and videos for onboarding or detailed job application tutorials.

How can HeyGen enhance my social media content?

HeyGen helps you significantly enhance your social media content by enabling rapid video creation powered by AI. You can quickly generate compelling videos with custom Voiceover generation and add clear subtitles and captions for broader audience engagement across platforms.

