Craft a dynamic 45-second how-to video demonstrating a simple yet essential appliance care task, such as cleaning a dishwasher filter, targeting busy homeowners who value practical tips. The visual style should be modern and infographic-like, featuring bright, clear shots of the appliance, complemented by an authoritative yet friendly voiceover generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation feature, alongside a cheerful, informative soundtrack. Incorporate relevant stock footage from the media library to enhance visual appeal and ensure easy understanding of each step.

