Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
This 60-second video is perfect for educators and trainers looking to enhance customer education. Learn how to use HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to create informative and engaging onboarding videos. The visual style is sleek and professional, with clear, concise AI-generated captions that ensure your message is accessible to all. The audio is calm and instructional, guiding viewers through each step with ease.
Prompt 2
Aimed at video creators and marketers, this 30-second video showcases the power of HeyGen's templates & scenes for crafting compelling onboarding videos. The visual style is modern and polished, utilizing multicamera layouts to keep the audience engaged. The audio is energetic and motivational, encouraging viewers to explore the full potential of HeyGen's video creation tools.
Prompt 3
In this 90-second video, tailored for tech-savvy users, explore the technical prowess of HeyGen's media library/stock support. Learn how to seamlessly integrate high-quality visuals into your onboarding videos, making them both informative and visually stunning. The visual style is crisp and high-definition, while the audio is clear and authoritative, perfect for those who appreciate a professional touch in their video content.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How the App Onboarding Video Maker Works

Create engaging onboarding videos effortlessly with our intuitive video creation tools.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by crafting a compelling script that reflects your company culture and effectively communicates your message. Use our text-to-video feature to seamlessly transform your script into a visual format.
2
Step 2
Choose a Template
Select from a variety of templates and scenes designed to enhance employee onboarding and customer education. Our templates are tailored to make your videos both informative and visually appealing.
3
Step 3
Add AI Captions
Enhance accessibility and engagement by applying AI-generated captions to your video. This feature ensures that your message is clear and comprehensible to all viewers.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Once your video is ready, export it in the desired aspect ratio and format. Our platform supports various export options to suit your distribution needs.

HeyGen revolutionizes the way you create onboarding videos by offering powerful tools to craft engaging and informative content. With features like AI captions and multicamera layouts, HeyGen ensures your employee onboarding and customer education videos are both captivating and effective.

Showcase Customer Success Stories with Engaging AI Videos

Highlight your company culture and customer achievements through compelling video narratives that inspire and inform.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance your onboarding video creation process?

HeyGen simplifies the process of creating onboarding videos with its intuitive video creation tools. By utilizing AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, you can produce engaging onboarding videos that effectively communicate your company culture and values.

What features does HeyGen offer for creating engaging onboarding videos?

HeyGen offers a range of features to create engaging onboarding videos, including customizable templates, AI-generated voiceovers, and multicamera layouts. These tools help you craft videos that captivate and educate new employees or customers.

Why choose HeyGen for employee onboarding videos?

HeyGen is ideal for employee onboarding videos due to its branding controls and media library support. These features allow you to maintain consistency with your company culture while providing informative and visually appealing content.

Can HeyGen assist with adding captions to onboarding videos?

Yes, HeyGen can assist with adding AI-generated captions to your onboarding videos, ensuring accessibility and clarity. This feature is particularly useful for customer education and enhancing the overall viewing experience.

