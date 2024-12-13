Onboarding Video Maker: Create Engaging Videos Easily
Enhance your employee onboarding and customer education with AI avatars and seamless video creation tools.
Explore Examples
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
This 60-second video is perfect for educators and trainers looking to enhance customer education. Learn how to use HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to create informative and engaging onboarding videos. The visual style is sleek and professional, with clear, concise AI-generated captions that ensure your message is accessible to all. The audio is calm and instructional, guiding viewers through each step with ease.
Aimed at video creators and marketers, this 30-second video showcases the power of HeyGen's templates & scenes for crafting compelling onboarding videos. The visual style is modern and polished, utilizing multicamera layouts to keep the audience engaged. The audio is energetic and motivational, encouraging viewers to explore the full potential of HeyGen's video creation tools.
In this 90-second video, tailored for tech-savvy users, explore the technical prowess of HeyGen's media library/stock support. Learn how to seamlessly integrate high-quality visuals into your onboarding videos, making them both informative and visually stunning. The visual style is crisp and high-definition, while the audio is clear and authoritative, perfect for those who appreciate a professional touch in their video content.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen revolutionizes the way you create onboarding videos by offering powerful tools to craft engaging and informative content. With features like AI captions and multicamera layouts, HeyGen ensures your employee onboarding and customer education videos are both captivating and effective.
Boost Training Engagement and Retention with AI.
Enhance your onboarding process by creating engaging videos that improve information retention and employee engagement.
Create More Courses and Reach More Learners Worldwide.
Expand your onboarding reach by developing comprehensive video courses that educate employees and customers globally.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance your onboarding video creation process?
HeyGen simplifies the process of creating onboarding videos with its intuitive video creation tools. By utilizing AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, you can produce engaging onboarding videos that effectively communicate your company culture and values.
What features does HeyGen offer for creating engaging onboarding videos?
HeyGen offers a range of features to create engaging onboarding videos, including customizable templates, AI-generated voiceovers, and multicamera layouts. These tools help you craft videos that captivate and educate new employees or customers.
Why choose HeyGen for employee onboarding videos?
HeyGen is ideal for employee onboarding videos due to its branding controls and media library support. These features allow you to maintain consistency with your company culture while providing informative and visually appealing content.
Can HeyGen assist with adding captions to onboarding videos?
Yes, HeyGen can assist with adding AI-generated captions to your onboarding videos, ensuring accessibility and clarity. This feature is particularly useful for customer education and enhancing the overall viewing experience.