Powerful App Ad Video Maker for Engaging Campaigns
Boost your digital marketing efforts with stunning video ads, powered by AI avatars for dynamic animations and cost savings.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen, AI Video Ad Generator, is the app ad video maker for fast, high-performing social media ads with customizable templates.
Rapid Ad Creation with AI.
Quickly produce high-performing app ad videos in minutes, leveraging AI to maximize campaign impact and reach.
Engaging Social Media Ads.
Generate captivating social media video ads and clips, designed to grab attention and drive user acquisition for your app.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the video creation process for ads?
HeyGen is an advanced AI Video Ad Generator that streamlines production by transforming scripts into polished videos. Our user-friendly interface allows you to quickly select from various video templates and even incorporate realistic AI avatars, making professional content accessible to everyone.
Can I customize HeyGen's video templates to match my brand identity?
Absolutely! HeyGen allows you to fully customize template elements to align with your brand. You can effortlessly integrate your logo, choose specific color palettes, and add dynamic animations to ensure every video reflects your unique brand identity.
What kind of content can I create with HeyGen's AI video maker?
With HeyGen, you can create a wide array of content, from compelling app ad videos to engaging social media marketing campaigns. Our powerful video maker generates text-to-video from your scripts, complete with voiceovers and subtitles, perfect for diverse applications across social media platforms.
Does HeyGen support creating videos with AI avatars for diverse needs?
Yes, HeyGen features a robust AI avatar capability, enabling you to generate engaging videos with lifelike digital presenters. These AI avatars can deliver your message with dynamic animations, perfect for everything from instructional content to impactful marketing videos.