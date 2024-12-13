Annual Review Video Generator: Easy Year-End Recaps

Effortlessly create stunning year-in-review videos with professional AI avatars.

Craft a heartwarming 60-second 'My Yearly Recap' video for friends and family, capturing personal highlights with a nostalgic, bright visual style and an uplifting, sentimental audio track. Easily organize your memories using HeyGen's Templates & scenes to create an engaging personal video.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a concise 45-second 'business achievements recap' video aimed at employees and stakeholders, featuring a sleek, professional visual style and an optimistic, modern soundtrack. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver key messages and enhance your Year-End Report Videos with a dynamic presentation.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an energetic 30-second highlight video designed for social media sharing, targeting your online community with a vibrant, fast-paced visual style and a trending, upbeat audio track. Enhance engagement and accessibility by adding Subtitles/captions to your dynamic recap video.
Example Prompt 3
Generate a thoughtful 50-second recap video in a slideshow format for a niche online community, presenting a calm, artistic visual style with ambient background music to showcase their shared passion. Elevate your narrative by adding text to tell your story, utilizing HeyGen's Media library/stock support to complement your own uploaded content.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Annual Review Video Generation Works

Create a compelling year-in-review video to celebrate achievements, recap highlights, or share key insights with customizable templates and AI-powered tools.

1
Step 1
Select a Video Template
Start your annual review video journey by choosing from a wide range of customizable video templates designed for various purposes. These provide a professional foundation for your highlight video.
2
Step 2
Upload Your Media and Add Text
Bring your story to life by uploading your key photos and videos directly from your media library. Add text to tell your story, summarize achievements, and provide context for your year in review.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding and AI Enhancements
Personalize your annual recap video with your brand's logo and colors using branding controls. Further enhance engagement by incorporating AI avatars to present your review.
4
Step 4
Export Your Annual Review Video
Once finalized, export your annual review video in the optimal format for sharing. Utilize aspect-ratio resizing to ensure your highlights video looks perfect across all social media platforms.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Inspire with Personal & Team Annual Reviews

.

Craft uplifting annual review videos that celebrate team successes, personal growth, and motivate for future endeavors, creating powerful, memorable highlights.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create an engaging year in review video?

HeyGen empowers you to create captivating year in review videos with AI-powered tools. Utilize our customizable video templates and AI avatars to transform your memories or business achievements into engaging videos that truly stand out.

What customizable video templates does HeyGen offer for recap videos?

HeyGen provides a diverse library of customizable video templates specifically designed for recap videos and highlight reels. These templates allow you to quickly assemble your content, ensuring a professional and polished final product ready for social media sharing.

Can I personalize my annual review video with unique media and text using HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen's intuitive editor allows you to upload your own key photos and videos, add text to tell your story, and integrate your brand's unique elements. Personalize your annual review video to perfectly reflect your experiences or business journey.

Why choose HeyGen for generating a dynamic highlight video?

HeyGen is the premier AI video platform for generating dynamic highlight videos because of its comprehensive features. From AI avatars and voiceovers to seamless media uploads and optimal export formats, HeyGen makes professional video creation accessible and efficient.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo