Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce a concise 45-second marketing video for internal teams or potential clients, explaining a new product feature using the text-to-video from script capability. Envision a clean, minimalist visual style with smooth animations, upbeat contemporary music, and a friendly, informative voiceover to convey complex information simply.
Example Prompt 2
Develop an encouraging 30-second performance appraisal video for team managers to share with individual employees, utilizing pre-built templates & scenes to celebrate successes. The visual aesthetic should be warm and positive, incorporating subtle motion graphics and an encouraging, sincere voiceover set to gentle, uplifting background music.
Example Prompt 3
Design a comprehensive 90-second annual performance video showcasing organizational highlights for stakeholders and executive leadership. This video should include automatically generated subtitles/captions for accessibility and feature a polished, data-driven visual style with crisp infographics, a confident executive voiceover, and sophisticated corporate background music.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Your Annual Performance Video Generator Works

Easily transform performance insights into compelling video reviews. Craft personalized annual performance videos quickly with AI.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Performance Script
Input your annual performance review text. Our Text-to-video from script technology instantly converts your written content into dynamic video scenes, preparing your insights for visual delivery.
2
Step 2
Choose Your Visuals
Select from professional Templates & scenes or personalize your video with an AI avatar to visually present your annual performance review, creating an engaging and polished foundation.
3
Step 3
Add Your Voice and Branding
Utilize advanced Voiceover generation to narrate your review. Further personalize by applying your custom Branding controls (logo, colors) to ensure brand consistency throughout the video.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Optimize your video for various platforms with Aspect-ratio resizing & exports. Optionally include Subtitles/captions for enhanced accessibility, making your impactful annual performance video ready for broad engagement.

Communicate Team Successes Efficiently

Effortlessly create professional videos to highlight team and individual achievements, ensuring clear and engaging communication of annual performance updates.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance our annual performance video generator process?

HeyGen transforms your annual performance video generator needs by enabling the quick creation of engaging performance appraisal video messages. Leverage AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to foster employee engagement with personalized corporate videos efficiently.

What makes HeyGen the leading AI video generator for businesses?

HeyGen stands out as a premier AI video generator through its sophisticated generative AI technology, allowing seamless text-to-video conversion and lifelike AI avatars. This empowers users to streamline video creation, making high-quality content accessible for all business needs.

Can HeyGen help us create professional corporate videos quickly?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides an extensive library of video templates and powerful branding controls to accelerate your corporate video production. You can swiftly produce marketing videos or training videos while maintaining consistent brand identity.

Does HeyGen offer advanced customization options for video creation?

Yes, HeyGen offers comprehensive customization for your video creation projects. Our platform supports advanced voiceover generation, automatic subtitles/captions, and flexible aspect-ratio resizing for diverse media library & stock support integration and export options.

