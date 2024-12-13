Announcement Video Maker Create Engaging Videos Fast

Create stunning marketing and event announcements with ease using fully customizable templates and powerful branding controls.

A dynamic 45-second new product announcement video is needed to capture the attention of tech-savvy consumers and early adopters. It should feature a sleek, modern visual style with fast-paced cuts and upbeat electronic music, utilizing HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to efficiently convey key features and benefits.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Announcement Video Maker Works

Create engaging announcement videos effortlessly. Follow these simple steps to design professional-quality announcements for any occasion, from product launches to event reveals.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template
Start your announcement video by selecting from a diverse library of pre-designed announcement video templates. This provides a professional foundation, saving you time and effort.
2
Step 2
Add Your Content
Personalize your announcement by adding your unique message, images, and branding elements. Utilize our branding controls to ensure your video perfectly aligns with your identity.
3
Step 3
Select Media Elements
Enhance your video by selecting compelling visuals and audio from our extensive media library. Browse stock photos, videos, and music to make your announcement truly stand out.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Generate your announcement video and download it in your preferred format using our aspect-ratio resizing and export options. Easily share your professional creation across social media or through other communication channels.

Use Cases

HeyGen is the ultimate announcement video maker, enabling easy video creation for professional and engaging announcements. This online tool utilizes customizable templates to produce high-quality announcement videos quickly and efficiently.

Corporate & Internal Communications

.

Deliver important corporate announcements, team updates, and internal communications effectively to boost engagement and ensure clarity across your organization.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create stunning announcement videos quickly?

HeyGen provides a wide array of customizable announcement video templates, allowing you to design amazing announcements with ease. Simply choose a template, personalize your design with dynamic text animations, and craft professional videos for any occasion, from new product launches to event announcements.

Can I fully customize my announcement videos with my brand elements?

Absolutely. HeyGen's online announcement video maker empowers you to fully customize your videos with your branding elements, including logos and colors. You can also integrate your own images and videos, or utilize the extensive media library to make your message truly unique.

What makes HeyGen an efficient online announcement video maker?

HeyGen streamlines the video creation process by enabling you to generate announcement videos directly from a script using AI avatars and realistic voiceovers. This text-to-video capability makes it incredibly easy and fast to produce high-quality content without complex editing.

For what types of announcements can I use HeyGen's video maker?

HeyGen's versatile video maker supports a broad range of announcement types, from corporate updates and new product launches to personal celebrations like wedding or pregnancy announcements. You can easily create promotional videos and social media videos tailored for different platforms and audiences.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo