Announcement Video Maker Create Engaging Videos Fast
Create stunning marketing and event announcements with ease using fully customizable templates and powerful branding controls.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen is the ultimate announcement video maker, enabling easy video creation for professional and engaging announcements. This online tool utilizes customizable templates to produce high-quality announcement videos quickly and efficiently.
Marketing & Product Announcements.
Quickly produce high-performing promotional videos for new products, events, or campaigns, ensuring your marketing announcements capture attention effortlessly.
Social Media Announcements.
Create engaging social media videos and clips in minutes to share news, updates, or special offers directly with your online audience.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create stunning announcement videos quickly?
HeyGen provides a wide array of customizable announcement video templates, allowing you to design amazing announcements with ease. Simply choose a template, personalize your design with dynamic text animations, and craft professional videos for any occasion, from new product launches to event announcements.
Can I fully customize my announcement videos with my brand elements?
Absolutely. HeyGen's online announcement video maker empowers you to fully customize your videos with your branding elements, including logos and colors. You can also integrate your own images and videos, or utilize the extensive media library to make your message truly unique.
What makes HeyGen an efficient online announcement video maker?
HeyGen streamlines the video creation process by enabling you to generate announcement videos directly from a script using AI avatars and realistic voiceovers. This text-to-video capability makes it incredibly easy and fast to produce high-quality content without complex editing.
For what types of announcements can I use HeyGen's video maker?
HeyGen's versatile video maker supports a broad range of announcement types, from corporate updates and new product launches to personal celebrations like wedding or pregnancy announcements. You can easily create promotional videos and social media videos tailored for different platforms and audiences.