Announcement Video Generator: Create Engaging Updates Fast
Craft professional announcement videos in minutes using HeyGen's powerful Text-to-video from script feature.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Design a professional 45-second video using an advanced video creation tool, tailored for marketing teams introducing a new brand initiative. The aesthetic should be sleek and corporate, featuring an AI avatar delivering key messages with a confident tone, and leveraging HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature for seamless content delivery.
Craft a dynamic 60-second announcement video for event organizers promoting a major conference, aiming for an exciting and fast-paced visual style with empowering orchestral music. Include engaging text animations and utilize HeyGen's media library/stock support to enhance visuals and ensure accessibility with automatically generated subtitles/captions.
Generate a concise 20-second internal announcement for HR departments sharing company news or policy updates, focusing on a friendly, clear visual tone with simple animations. Employ HeyGen's voiceover generation to ensure a warm, approachable delivery, and utilize aspect-ratio resizing & exports for easy distribution across various internal platforms.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen is the ultimate announcement video generator, using advanced AI features to simplify video creation. Quickly make engaging announcements with customizable templates to improve engagement.
Create Engaging Social Media Announcements.
Quickly produce captivating announcement videos for social media to boost reach and interaction.
Develop High-Impact Video Ads.
Leverage AI to create high-performing video ads that effectively announce new products or services.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of captivating announcement videos?
HeyGen is an intuitive announcement video generator that streamlines content creation using customizable templates and powerful AI features. Simply transform your script into a dynamic video with AI avatars and text-to-video functionality, ensuring your announcements are engaging and professional.
What customization options does HeyGen offer for branding announcement videos?
HeyGen provides extensive customization options, allowing you to integrate your brand assets, such as logos and colors, directly into your announcement videos. Utilize customizable templates and robust video editing tools to ensure every video perfectly aligns with your brand identity.
What AI features enhance announcement video production with HeyGen?
HeyGen leverages advanced AI features like text-to-video from script and AI avatars to rapidly generate professional announcement videos. You can also benefit from integrated voiceover generation and auto-generated subtitles/captions capability, making content creation faster and more accessible.
How can I optimize my announcement videos for various platforms using HeyGen?
HeyGen, as a versatile video creation tool, enables you to export your announcement videos in various aspect ratios for diverse platforms. With access to an extensive media library and dynamic video effects, this flexibility helps improve engagement and ensures seamless social media sharing.