Announcement Summary Video Maker for Engaging Recaps

Quickly transform announcements into engaging recap videos using AI avatars to save time.

Create a vibrant 45-second announcement video for a tech startup launching a new AI feature, targeting early adopters and tech enthusiasts. The visual style should be futuristic and dynamic, utilizing HeyGen's diverse Templates & scenes and backed by an energetic Voiceover generation to convey excitement and innovation, reinforcing the company's branding.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce an engaging 60-second recap video summarizing the key takeaways from a recent industry conference, aimed at event attendees and internal teams who couldn't make it. The video should feature a professional AI avatar delivering the summary with a clear, concise visual style, generated seamlessly using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability for a quick and impactful overview.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a mysterious 30-second announcement video teaser for an upcoming flash sale, designed to capture the attention of social media users and potential customers. The visual and audio style should be fast-paced and intriguing, relying on HeyGen's Text-to-video from script to craft a compelling narrative, complemented by automatically generated Subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility and engagement without sound.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a concise 45-second internal announcement summary video for all company employees detailing a new HR policy update. The visual style should be professional yet approachable, incorporating relevant B-roll from HeyGen's extensive Media library/stock support, paired with a warm and authoritative Voiceover generation to ensure clear communication and understanding across the organization.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How an Announcement Summary Video Maker Works

Easily transform lengthy updates into concise, engaging recap videos for your audience with intelligent AI assistance.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Input your announcement text or key points. Our platform uses "Text-to-video from script" to instantly convert your content into an initial video draft.
2
Step 2
Select a Template
Choose from a variety of "Templates & scenes" to set the visual style and structure for your recap video, accelerating the creation process.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Branding
Customize your video with "Branding controls (logo, colors)" to ensure your announcement aligns perfectly with your company's identity.
4
Step 4
Export Your Summary
Finalize your announcement summary and use "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to generate high-quality video files suitable for any platform.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Streamline Internal Company Updates

.

Quickly generate professional video summaries and announcements for internal communications, improving information sharing and engagement.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of engaging announcement and recap videos?

HeyGen streamlines the creation of announcement and recap videos by leveraging its powerful AI Video Generator. Users can select from various video templates and transform their content into professional, engaging summaries with ease.

Can I customize branding elements and visual styles within HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides robust customization options, allowing you to incorporate your branding with custom logos and color schemes directly into your videos. This ensures all your content maintains a consistent and professional brand identity.

What AI features does HeyGen offer for converting text into dynamic videos?

HeyGen offers advanced AI features, including text to video conversion with realistic AI Avatars and dynamic voiceover generation. Simply input your script, and HeyGen's AI brings your message to life with expressive visuals and audio.

How can HeyGen help marketing teams produce high-quality videos efficiently?

HeyGen empowers marketing teams to produce high-quality videos efficiently through its intuitive platform and AI capabilities. From automatic subtitles to quick content generation, HeyGen saves valuable time, enabling teams to scale their video production without compromising quality.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo