Animated Flyer Video Maker: Design Dynamic Visuals Fast

Leverage our customizable templates and scenes to quickly design stunning animated flyers and engaging video posts.

Design a compelling 30-second animated flyer video for small business owners launching a new product, featuring an energetic and vibrant visual style with upbeat, modern background music. Users should leverage HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes to quickly create this eye-catching animated flyer using the animated flyer video maker.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Animated Flyer Video Maker Works

Easily transform your ideas into captivating animated flyers and video posts with our intuitive online tool, designed for quick creation and impactful sharing.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Template
Begin by selecting from our diverse library of **templates** and scenes to set the perfect foundation for your animated flyer.
2
Step 2
Add Your Media
Upload your brand's assets, images, and text to tailor your flyer. Our extensive **media library** ensures you have everything you need to create visually appealing **video posts**.
3
Step 3
Apply Dynamic Elements
Bring your design to life by adding dynamic elements and leveraging our powerful **AI visuals**. Enhance your message with professional **voiceover generation**.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once perfected, easily **export MP4 video** of your animated flyer. With our **aspect-ratio resizing & exports** feature, your video is ready for any platform.

Transform your marketing with HeyGen's animated flyer video maker, offering easy-to-use templates to create dynamic and customizable videos. Design eye-catching video flyers that capture attention and drive engagement.

Inspiring Event & Campaign Videos

Produce inspiring video content that captivates and motivates your audience for events, announcements, and campaigns.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I easily create animated flyers with HeyGen?

HeyGen offers an intuitive platform that acts as a powerful animated flyer video maker, allowing you to easily create stunning video posts. You can start with customizable templates and add your own text and media to design professional animated flyers in minutes.

What customization options does HeyGen offer for my video posts?

HeyGen provides extensive customization to design videos that truly represent your brand. You can leverage our template library, incorporate your brand's logo and colors, and utilize AI visuals to create unique, engaging animated flyers tailored to your specific needs.

Can HeyGen help me create video posts for social media?

Absolutely! HeyGen enables you to produce high-quality animated flyers perfect for various video posts on social media platforms. You can easily export your creations as MP4 video files, optimized for sharing and maximum engagement.

What makes HeyGen a leading animated flyer creator?

HeyGen stands out as an innovative animated flyer creator by using advanced AI for dynamic video creation. Our platform transforms your ideas into engaging animated flyers, complete with AI visuals, text-to-video capabilities, and captivating motion effects.

