Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Produce a compelling 60-second social media video where an ambassador demonstrates a quick tip or a favorite product feature, aimed at current customers and prospective users looking for intuitive tools. Employ a clean, dynamic, and tutorial-like visual style with clear audio, utilizing HeyGen's subtitles/captions capability for maximum clarity and accessibility across various platforms.
Develop a concise 45-second video highlighting an ambassador's creativity in using a specific product, intended for other ambassadors and social media followers. This video should be fast-paced and visually appealing, featuring upbeat music and quick cuts, leveraging HeyGen's templates & scenes to quickly assemble a professional and impactful message.
Design an impactful 2-minute video featuring an ambassador's testimonial about their experience and the brand's impact, designed for stakeholders and potential brand partners. The visual and audio style should be professional and inspiring, employing HeyGen's AI avatars to present information or quotes consistently, ensuring a polished and engaging presentation without direct ambassador appearance if preferred.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Generate engaging social media videos.
Quickly create engaging social media videos to highlight ambassadors and amplify their stories.
Showcase ambassador success stories.
Effectively showcase ambassador success stories through compelling AI videos, building trust and credibility.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify online video editing for users?
HeyGen provides intuitive tools as an online video editing software, allowing users to upload videos directly and make quick edits. Our browser-based platform streamlines the creation of engaging videos without requiring complex software installations.
Can HeyGen automatically generate captions and voiceovers for my videos?
Yes, HeyGen offers robust features for automatic subtitle/caption generation and high-quality voiceover generation from your script. These capabilities are integrated to add polish and accessibility to your content, making text-to-video creation seamless.
Does HeyGen offer a mobile app for convenient video creation and editing on the go?
Currently, HeyGen's powerful video editing software is accessible via web browsers, providing a comprehensive online experience. While a dedicated mobile app is not available, our browser-based platform is optimized for various devices, allowing you to upload videos and make quick edits from almost anywhere.
What creative assets and branding controls are available within HeyGen?
HeyGen features an extensive stock library and a variety of video templates to jumpstart your creativity. You can also utilize branding controls like logos and custom colors, along with media library support, to ensure your engaging videos consistently reflect your brand identity.