Amazon Product Video Maker: Elevate Your Brand's Story
Harness the power of dynamic visuals and AI video generation with customizable templates to create compelling Sponsored Brands videos effortlessly.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Create a 60-second video aimed at e-commerce entrepreneurs looking to enhance their video marketing strategies. This video will highlight the power of HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature, allowing users to effortlessly generate professional-quality videos. The visual style will be sleek and modern, with a calm and informative voiceover guiding the viewer through the process, making it perfect for those seeking a technical yet creative approach.
This 30-second video is designed for small business owners who want to leverage AI video generation for their Sponsored Brands video campaigns. With a focus on customizable templates, the video will demonstrate how HeyGen's AI avatars can bring a personal touch to product promotions. The visual style will be clean and minimalistic, paired with an upbeat soundtrack to keep the audience engaged and inspired.
In a 90-second video, explore the technical side of video creation with HeyGen's Voiceover generation and Subtitles/captions features. Aimed at content creators and educators, this video will delve into the video moderation process, ensuring content is both accessible and polished. The visual style will be educational and straightforward, with clear audio instructions, making it an ideal resource for those looking to enhance their technical skills in video production.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen empowers Amazon sellers with AI-driven video solutions, transforming product listings into dynamic visuals that captivate and convert. Leverage customizable templates and AI video generation to create high-performing ads effortlessly.
High-performing ad creation in minutes with AI video.
Quickly produce compelling Amazon product videos that boost engagement and sales using HeyGen's AI technology.
Generate engaging social media videos and clips in minutes.
Effortlessly create captivating social media content to enhance your Amazon product's visibility and reach.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help create videos for ads?
HeyGen offers a powerful video builder that allows you to create dynamic visuals for ads using customizable templates and AI video generation. This self-service tool ensures your video marketing efforts are both efficient and impactful.
What makes HeyGen a self-service tool?
HeyGen is designed as a self-service tool, providing users with intuitive features like text-to-video from script, voiceover generation, and a media library. These capabilities empower users to produce professional-quality videos without needing extensive technical expertise.
Can HeyGen support video storytelling?
Yes, HeyGen excels in video storytelling by offering templates and scenes that enhance narrative flow. With branding controls and aspect-ratio resizing, you can tailor your videos to effectively convey your brand's message.
Does HeyGen offer video editing services?
While HeyGen focuses on providing tools for AI video generation and editing, it does not offer traditional video editing services. Instead, it empowers users with features like subtitles/captions and voiceover generation to refine their video content.