Alumni Promo Video Maker Create Engaging Stories Fast

Craft compelling alumni stories with ease using professional templates & scenes and engaging text animations.

Create a 45-second alumni video, targeting prospective alumni and current students, that uses a nostalgic yet forward-looking visual style, combining archival footage with current campus scenes, set to uplifting background music. The video should tell a compelling storytelling narrative about the journey from student to successful alumnus, making effective use of HeyGen's diverse templates & scenes to showcase different eras and achievements.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Alumni Promo Video Maker Works

Create compelling alumni promo videos effortlessly. Showcase your community with professional-grade content, engaging visuals, and customizable elements for social media.

1
Step 1
Select Your Starting Point
Choose from a diverse library of professional templates and scenes to instantly kickstart your alumni promo video project.
2
Step 2
Customize with Your Content
Personalize your video by adding your own assets or selecting from our extensive media library/stock support to include dynamic stock media.
3
Step 3
Add Engaging Audio
Enhance your message with impactful audio. Utilize our voiceover generation feature for clear narration or select fitting background music.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Widely
Finalize your video and Export it in various formats. Use Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to optimize your alumni video for social media.

Use Cases

HeyGen transforms the way institutions create engaging alumni promo videos, enabling powerful storytelling through its online video maker. Effortlessly produce high-quality alumni videos using AI-generated visuals and templates for effective social media outreach.

Inspire Alumni and Future Students

.

Craft motivational videos featuring alumni testimonials and campus updates to inspire current students and engage the broader alumni network.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen streamline the creation of engaging promo videos?

HeyGen simplifies the promo video maker process by offering AI-generated visuals and text-to-video capabilities, allowing you to craft compelling stories with ease. You can quickly customize videos using various templates and effects to achieve your desired creative vision.

What features does HeyGen offer for producing professional alumni videos?

For alumni videos, HeyGen provides robust features like customizable templates, branding controls, and a rich media library to ensure your storytelling is both personal and professional. Generate voiceovers and add text animations to create impactful narratives that resonate.

Can HeyGen create videos from text with AI avatars?

Yes, HeyGen empowers users to create dynamic videos directly from a script using realistic AI avatars and advanced text-to-video technology. This online video maker integrates seamless voiceover generation, making the entire production process efficient and high-quality.

How does HeyGen assist in customizing videos for various platforms?

HeyGen helps you customize videos with a wide array of audio and visual effects, ensuring your message stands out. Its aspect-ratio resizing capabilities and support for high-resolution images make it ideal for sharing your storytelling across all social media channels.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo