Album Teaser Video Maker: Create Stunning Music Promos

Produce engaging promotional videos for your album release in minutes. Easily customize templates and scenes to craft stunning short videos.

Craft a captivating 30-second album teaser video for an indie electronic artist, designed to intrigue their dedicated fanbase. The visual style should be dark and atmospheric, incorporating pulsing neon lights and abstract geometric shapes, with an audio track that builds suspense using deep synth beats and ethereal melodies. Utilize HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" functionality to animate song titles and release dates with futuristic flair.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Album Teaser Video Maker Works

Craft compelling promotional videos for your new album release in just a few clicks, no complex editing required. Create a stunning album teaser effortlessly.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Begin by choosing from our rich video templates designed for album releases. These pre-built scenes provide a strong foundation for your album teaser, ensuring a professional look from the start.
2
Step 2
Upload Your Media
Personalize your teaser by adding your album artwork, music tracks, and any other visuals. Our extensive media library also offers stock assets to complement your unique content.
3
Step 3
Customize with Animations & Text
Enhance your promotional video with dynamic text animations to highlight track titles, release dates, or artist information. Add cool animations to captivate your audience and build anticipation.
4
Step 4
Export Your Teaser Video
Finalize your short video and export it in your desired format. Your completed album teaser is now ready to share across all platforms, effectively promoting your new music release.

HeyGen transforms how artists create compelling promotional videos for their albums. Leverage our AI video maker to quickly generate engaging short music videos online, using templates and dynamic text animations to captivate your audience.

Build Anticipation for New Music

Generate inspiring short videos that build excitement and anticipation for your upcoming album, captivating your audience and encouraging pre-saves or listens.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create a compelling album teaser video?

HeyGen is an intuitive video maker that empowers you to effortlessly create a captivating album teaser video using our rich video templates. You can customize your short video with dynamic text animations to perfectly showcase your new music release.

Does HeyGen offer templates specifically for album release trailers?

Yes, HeyGen provides a wide selection of professional templates specifically designed for album release trailers and other promotional videos. These templates streamline the video creation process, allowing you to easily produce high-quality content online.

Can I customize my album cover video to match my brand's style?

Absolutely! HeyGen allows you to fully customize your album cover video and promotional videos. You can incorporate your brand's logo and colors, and utilize dynamic text animations to ensure your video perfectly reflects your artistic vision.

What tools does HeyGen provide for an easy video creation experience?

HeyGen offers an extensive media library with stock assets to enhance your music video projects and other short video content. Our video creation tool also features AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to generate unique elements effortlessly.

