Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Design a 1-minute instructional video for cabin crew on emergency exit door protocols. Utilize realistic "AI avatars" to visually demonstrate the correct actions, ensuring the audio is calm yet authoritative. Include clear "Subtitles/captions" to enhance accessibility and understanding for all viewers, making this an exemplary piece of "instructional videos".
Develop a 45-second video introducing airline administrative staff to the key features of the new flight scheduling software. The visual style should be clean and modern, showcasing the "user-friendly interface" with animated highlights, complemented by an engaging, informative voiceover. Use HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" to quickly build a polished look and feel, demonstrating the benefits of "customization".
Produce a dynamic 30-second internal briefing for all airline staff on updated security check-in procedures. The video should feature quick cuts and clear visual cues, delivered with an energetic tone generated via "Text-to-video from script". Leverage HeyGen's "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to ensure seamless distribution across various internal communication platforms, demonstrating "end-to-end video generation" for rapid updates.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create Comprehensive Training Courses.
Effortlessly produce extensive instructional videos, expanding reach to a global airline workforce with diverse training needs.
Enhance Training Engagement and Retention.
Utilize AI-powered video to captivate airline staff, improving knowledge retention for critical safety and operational procedures.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen streamline the video production process?
HeyGen leverages advanced text-to-video technology and AI avatars to simplify complex video creation. Users can easily transform scripts into engaging animated videos or instructional videos with a user-friendly interface, making the entire process efficient.
What advanced branding controls does HeyGen offer for video customization?
HeyGen provides robust branding controls allowing users to incorporate their logo and specific color palettes into their videos. Additionally, you can achieve perfect visual presentation with flexible Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various platforms.
Can HeyGen support multilingual content and diverse media in my videos?
Absolutely, HeyGen enables global reach by supporting content in 140+ languages and automatically generating subtitles for enhanced accessibility. Users can also enrich their videos by utilizing a comprehensive media library or uploading custom assets.
Is HeyGen compliant with industry standards for secure and ethical AI video creation?
Yes, HeyGen is committed to secure and responsible AI, proudly being SOC 2 & GDPR compliant. We prioritize the ethical use of AI throughout our end-to-end video generation process, ensuring data privacy and integrity for all users.