For individuals creating a personal keepsake, envision a heartwarming 45-second personalized recap video designed to share cherished personal memories with family and friends. This video should feature a nostalgic visual style with soft, warm filters and a gentle, ambient audio track, evoking an intimate slideshow experience. Leverage HeyGen's extensive "Templates & scenes" to effortlessly build your narrative.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How AI Year in Review Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create stunning, personalized year-in-review videos with our AI Video Maker, showcasing your memorable moments and achievements.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template
Select from a variety of personalized templates designed to highlight your year's best moments, ready for your unique touch using our Templates & scenes.
2
Step 2
Upload Your Media
Bring your personal memories to life by uploading your photos and video clips directly into our AI Video Maker, preparing your data for automated editing.
3
Step 3
Apply AI Enhancements
Apply AI-powered features to enhance your video, easily customizing text, music, and transitions for a truly personalized recap video.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Download your completed year-in-review video in various aspect ratios and seamlessly share your creation across platforms using our Aspect-ratio resizing & exports functionality.

Use Cases

HeyGen's AI Video Maker makes creating compelling AI year in review videos effortless, transforming your data into engaging, personalized recap videos with advanced AI-powered features.

Showcase Organizational Milestones

Highlight key company achievements and important moments from the past year with dynamic AI year-in-review videos for stakeholders and teams.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can HeyGen help me create a stunning personalized recap video?

Absolutely, HeyGen empowers you to create stunning personalized recap videos with ease. Leverage its AI-powered features, intuitive drag-and-drop editing, and a variety of personalized templates to craft your unique year in review video.

What AI Video Maker capabilities does HeyGen offer for creating unique year-end recaps?

HeyGen's AI Video Maker enhances your year-end recaps with advanced AI features like AI avatars, text-to-video generation, and custom voiceovers. These capabilities allow you to fully customize and refine your content, making each recap video uniquely yours.

How does HeyGen support sharing my year in review video across various platforms?

HeyGen's robust Video Editor facilitates seamless Export and Share options for your year in review video. You can easily utilize aspect-ratio resizing to optimize your content for diverse online platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

What creative tools does HeyGen provide for enriching my recap videos?

HeyGen offers a comprehensive suite of creative tools to elevate your recap videos, including diverse templates, transitions, and filters. Enhance your content further with background music, dynamic captions, and access to a rich media library to craft a compelling montage or slideshow.

