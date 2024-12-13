AI Whats New Video Maker: Next-Gen Video Creation

Transform text prompts into high-quality, cinematic visuals in just one click using HeyGen's advanced Text-to-video from script.

Create a 45-second energetic and visually sleek promotional video for busy marketing professionals, highlighting how HeyGen's AI video maker empowers quick content creation. The video should showcase the "new features" by demonstrating "Text-to-video from script" capability, accompanied by an enthusiastic "Voiceover generation" to convey the ease and efficiency of producing high-quality content.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How the AI Video Maker Works

Discover how our AI video maker empowers you to create professional, high-quality videos with cinematic visuals and native audio generation, highlighting new features with ease.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Transform your ideas into engaging content by leveraging our Text-to-video from script capability to automatically generate your video's foundation.
2
Step 2
Upload Visuals
Personalize your content by uploading a photo or selecting assets from our media library to build compelling visual narratives.
3
Step 3
Add Dynamic Audio
Enhance your video's impact with professional Voiceover generation, incorporating clear and synchronized audio.
4
Step 4
Generate Your Video
Finalize your creation and generate your high-quality video, ready to be shared across platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen, the ultimate AI video maker, streamlines 'what's new' content. Generate high-quality videos effortlessly from text prompts, highlighting new features.

Boost training engagement and retention with AI

.

Enhance training engagement by explaining new features or updates with dynamic, AI-generated video modules for your team or customers.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my video creation process?

HeyGen is an advanced AI video maker that transforms text prompts into high-quality, cinematic visuals, enabling rapid video generation. With HeyGen, you can effortlessly create engaging content from script to screen.

What new features does HeyGen offer for audio?

HeyGen includes native audio generation, ensuring synchronized audio and realistic dialogue for your videos. This allows for rich, high-quality sound experiences seamlessly integrated with your visual content.

Can I use custom visuals and AI avatars with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen supports personalized AI video creation by enabling custom AI avatars and the ability to upload a photo. This ensures unique, brand-specific cinematic visuals for your projects.

How quickly can I generate high-quality videos using HeyGen?

HeyGen streamlines video generation, allowing you to create professional videos in just one click. It offers robust branding controls and high-quality outputs to align with your brand identity efficiently.

