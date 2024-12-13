AI Whats New Video Maker: Next-Gen Video Creation
Transform text prompts into high-quality, cinematic visuals in just one click using HeyGen's advanced Text-to-video from script.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen, the ultimate AI video maker, streamlines 'what's new' content. Generate high-quality videos effortlessly from text prompts, highlighting new features.
Generate engaging social media videos and clips in minutes.
Create captivating social media videos to announce new features and updates, engaging your audience rapidly.
High-performing ad creation in minutes with AI video.
Produce high-performing video ads for new product launches or feature updates, driving engagement and conversions quickly.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance my video creation process?
HeyGen is an advanced AI video maker that transforms text prompts into high-quality, cinematic visuals, enabling rapid video generation. With HeyGen, you can effortlessly create engaging content from script to screen.
What new features does HeyGen offer for audio?
HeyGen includes native audio generation, ensuring synchronized audio and realistic dialogue for your videos. This allows for rich, high-quality sound experiences seamlessly integrated with your visual content.
Can I use custom visuals and AI avatars with HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen supports personalized AI video creation by enabling custom AI avatars and the ability to upload a photo. This ensures unique, brand-specific cinematic visuals for your projects.
How quickly can I generate high-quality videos using HeyGen?
HeyGen streamlines video generation, allowing you to create professional videos in just one click. It offers robust branding controls and high-quality outputs to align with your brand identity efficiently.