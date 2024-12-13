Craft a 45-second marketing video aimed at corporate employees, showcasing the launch of an innovative AI wellness program designed for stress reduction and productivity. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to present diverse well-being tips and integrate a soothing voiceover generation to convey a sense of calm and encouragement. The visual style should be modern and clean, featuring soft color palettes and serene stock footage, complemented by uplifting, ambient background music to inspire participation in the new wellness program.

Generate Video