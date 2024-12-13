AI Welcome Video Maker: Create Engaging Intros Fast

Transform your ideas into engaging video intros and marketing content using HeyGen's powerful text-to-video from script capability.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a professional 45-second marketing video for a B2B SaaS company, aimed at small businesses and marketing professionals. The video should articulate the company's value proposition through a concise script, generating voiceovers from text-to-video from script, presented with a clean, corporate visual style and clear, informative audio.
Example Prompt 2
Design a dynamic 15-second social media announcement for an upcoming virtual event, specifically for event organizers and social media managers looking for quick promotional content. This short video should incorporate vibrant visuals sourced from HeyGen's media library/stock support and dynamic modern pop music, ensuring optimal display across platforms by using aspect-ratio resizing & exports.
Example Prompt 3
Produce an informative 60-second explainer video intro for an online course module, tailored for educators and e-learning platforms. The video needs a clear, educational visual style and calm background music, featuring easily digestible information supported by synchronized subtitles/captions generated by HeyGen for maximum accessibility, built efficiently using available templates & scenes.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How AI Welcome Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create professional and engaging welcome videos to captivate your audience from the very first second.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by inputting your text script. Our AI-powered tool will convert your written content into a dynamic video, serving as the foundation for your message.
2
Step 2
Choose Your Visuals
Select from a diverse library of customizable templates and scenes to match your brand. Integrate lifelike AI avatars to present your message with a personalized touch.
3
Step 3
Add Voiceovers and Branding
Enhance your video with professional voiceovers generated by AI. Apply your brand's logo and colors using our intuitive branding controls to maintain consistency.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your welcome video is perfect, export it in your desired aspect ratio. Instantly download and easily share your creation across platforms.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify AI video creation?

HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly produce professional videos using lifelike AI avatars and powerful text-to-video AI. Create engaging content like marketing videos and explainer videos with ease.

Can HeyGen help create captivating YouTube intros?

Absolutely! HeyGen is an exceptional YouTube intro maker, offering a wide array of customizable templates. Easily craft dynamic video intros and outros to enhance your YouTube channels.

What features does HeyGen provide for turning scripts into videos?

HeyGen excels at converting your scripts into engaging videos with its advanced text-to-video AI. You can generate natural-sounding voiceovers and even utilize AI-powered scripts to streamline your creative process.

How can I customize my videos using HeyGen's editor?

HeyGen's intuitive drag-and-drop editor allows extensive customization of your videos. Access a rich media library and stock content to personalize your creations, ensuring your brand videos stand out.

