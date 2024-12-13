AI welcome video generator for Engaging Introductions
Make your new users feel at home with personalized AI avatars for a friendly welcome.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Create a dynamic 15-second YouTube Intro Maker video for small business owners launching a new product, featuring a sleek, modern visual style with clean graphics and an authoritative, inspiring voiceover complemented by subtle background music. Leverage HeyGen's templates & scenes and text-to-video from script capabilities to highlight key product features instantly.
Picture a professional 45-second AI Intro Maker video for marketing teams presenting quarterly reports, employing a sophisticated, corporate visual style with data-driven visuals and smooth transitions, accompanied by a clear, concise voiceover and professional instrumental background. Integrate HeyGen's media library/stock support and subtitles/captions to clearly convey key metrics and insights.
Design an informative 60-second AI Intro Video for online course creators introducing a new module, adopting a warm, inviting, and educational visual style with on-screen text highlights, paired with a calm, encouraging voiceover and gentle ambient music. Make use of HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports and voiceover generation to ensure a seamless and accessible learning experience across platforms.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create Engaging Social Media Intros.
Quickly produce captivating AI intro videos and clips for social media platforms to welcome new followers or introduce content.
Enhance Training Welcome & Onboarding.
Boost trainee engagement and retention by creating professional AI welcome videos for course introductions and onboarding.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create engaging AI intro videos?
HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly generate captivating AI intro videos and welcome messages using advanced text-to-video technology. Our platform integrates AI avatars and dynamic AI voiceovers, allowing you to create personalized YouTube intros and promotional content with ease.
What kind of creative assets and tools does HeyGen offer for video production?
HeyGen provides an extensive media library with 16 million+ stock photos and videos, alongside a variety of professionally designed video templates. Our intuitive online video editor allows for seamless customization, helping you craft unique marketing videos and social media content.
Can I generate AI avatars and AI voiceovers with HeyGen to enhance my videos?
Yes, HeyGen offers powerful AI avatar and AI voiceover generation capabilities, transforming your scripts into dynamic visual stories. This feature is perfect for creating faceless intro videos or adding a professional touch with AI-powered scripts and synchronized subtitles.
Does HeyGen allow me to export videos without a watermark?
Absolutely, HeyGen enables you to produce high-quality videos without any watermarks, ensuring your branding remains pristine. This allows for professional-grade video intros and other content, ready for instant download and easy sharing across platforms.