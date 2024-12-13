AI Website to Video Maker: Turn Content Into Videos

Generate high-quality videos from your website content with realistic Voiceover generation.

Produce a dynamic 30-second AI video generator showcase for a new tech gadget, targeting small business owners and marketers. The video should feature an upbeat, modern visual style with engaging background music, seamlessly transitioning between product highlights. Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to craft compelling narrations that bring the gadget's features to life.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How AI Website to Video Maker Works

Transform your website content into captivating videos effortlessly. Our AI platform streamlines the entire process, from script generation to final export.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Website Link
Simply paste the URL of the website or content you wish to transform. Our AI website to video maker will analyze the content, converting it into a video script, directly enabling text-to-video from your content.
2
Step 2
Create AI-Generated Video
With a single click, our platform leverages its AI video generator to automatically produce a compelling video. It intelligently selects relevant visuals from our media library/stock support, creating an initial draft based on your website's content.
3
Step 3
Customize and Enhance
Refine your video with easy video editing tools. Add human-sounding AI voiceovers, adjust subtitles, incorporate music, and apply branding controls to match your style, utilizing our voiceover generation capability.
4
Step 4
Export Your Final Video
Once satisfied, export your content as high-quality videos in various aspect ratios. Your professional video is now ready to share across all your platforms, thanks to our aspect-ratio resizing & exports.

Use Cases

HeyGen is an advanced AI video generator that simplifies video creation by enabling you to effortlessly transform any website to video. This AI website to video maker creates captivating AI videos from your online content.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

.

Effortlessly turn website testimonials and case studies into compelling AI videos, building trust and credibility.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify AI video creation for stunning results?

HeyGen empowers users to create high-quality videos effortlessly. Our AI video generator streamlines the entire video creation process, allowing you to transform ideas into cinematic visuals with ease, making every project publish-worthy.

Can HeyGen transform existing content into engaging videos?

Absolutely! HeyGen acts as an AI website to video maker, enabling you to convert various forms of content, like text prompts or website content, into dynamic videos. This makes content to video conversion quick and efficient for any project.

What kind of visuals and scripts can I expect from HeyGen?

HeyGen's AI tools are designed to generate compelling scripts and add visuals automatically, ensuring your videos are engaging. You can expect high-quality videos complete with synchronized audio, dialogue, and even music, all through simple text prompts.

Does HeyGen offer advanced AI capabilities for video making?

Yes, HeyGen integrates a suite of AI tools, including realistic AI voiceovers and the ability to add AI avatars, to enhance your video creation. This comprehensive platform supports everything from initial text prompts to advanced video editing, simplifying the entire video maker process.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo