Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Produce a detailed 90-second instructional video for technical support teams or product managers, utilizing step-by-step screen recordings interspersed with dynamic animated graphics. The visual style should be informative yet engaging, complemented by upbeat background music and perfectly synchronized Subtitles/captions generated by HeyGen, illustrating how to optimize complex workflows using an AI video editor.
Develop a comprehensive 2-minute video aimed at small business owners and marketing professionals who are keen on technical applications. Present the content with modern, sleek visuals, delivered by a friendly, informative AI avatar presenter, to explain how leveraging HeyGen's AI avatars can effortlessly convert static image-to-video for dynamic promotional content.
Design an engaging 45-second tutorial video for content creators or educators eager to explore innovative tools. The visual style should be illustrative and captivating, supported by crisp audio generation options, highlighting HeyGen's Voiceover generation feature for easily producing content in multiple languages to reach a global audience.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Effortless Ad Creation.
Quickly produce high-performing marketing videos and ads, leveraging AI to streamline the creation process and engage target audiences effectively.
Dynamic Social Media Content.
Produce engaging social media videos and clips rapidly, enhancing your online presence and connecting with audiences through dynamic AI-generated content.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify AI video generation?
HeyGen leverages advanced generative AI models to transform text into video, allowing users to create high-quality content quickly. Its intuitive web-based tool enables efficient workflows for diverse video styles.
Can HeyGen create AI avatars with synchronized audio?
Yes, HeyGen enables the creation of realistic AI avatars that deliver your script with perfectly synchronized audio and lip sync. This powerful AI voiceover generation supports multiple languages for global reach.
What kind of video editing tools are available in HeyGen?
HeyGen provides comprehensive video editing tools, including options for subtitles, captions, branding controls, and media library integration. Users have creative control to fine-tune their marketing videos, ensuring a polished final product.
Does HeyGen support high-resolution video exports and efficient workflows?
HeyGen is optimized for speed and supports high-resolution video exports, ensuring professional quality for all your projects. Its streamlined workflows make the entire AI video generation process fast and effective.