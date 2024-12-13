Your Ultimate AI Video Tool for Professional Content

Quickly transform your ideas into professional videos with our advanced AI video tool, leveraging realistic AI avatars for dynamic content.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce a detailed 90-second instructional video for technical support teams or product managers, utilizing step-by-step screen recordings interspersed with dynamic animated graphics. The visual style should be informative yet engaging, complemented by upbeat background music and perfectly synchronized Subtitles/captions generated by HeyGen, illustrating how to optimize complex workflows using an AI video editor.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a comprehensive 2-minute video aimed at small business owners and marketing professionals who are keen on technical applications. Present the content with modern, sleek visuals, delivered by a friendly, informative AI avatar presenter, to explain how leveraging HeyGen's AI avatars can effortlessly convert static image-to-video for dynamic promotional content.
Example Prompt 3
Design an engaging 45-second tutorial video for content creators or educators eager to explore innovative tools. The visual style should be illustrative and captivating, supported by crisp audio generation options, highlighting HeyGen's Voiceover generation feature for easily producing content in multiple languages to reach a global audience.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How an AI video tool Works

Transform your ideas into stunning videos in minutes. Harness the power of AI to create engaging content efficiently and effortlessly.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video from Script
Start by inputting your text or script. The AI video tool then leverages text-to-video capabilities to transform your words into a visual narrative, laying the groundwork for your creation.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars or upload your own. Customize their appearance and gestures to perfectly match your brand and convey your message effectively.
3
Step 3
Add Dynamic Audio
Enhance your video with high-quality voiceover generation. Select from a variety of AI voices and languages, or record your own, to bring your script to life with compelling audio.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Project
Finalize your video and export it in various aspect ratios and resolutions. The AI video generation process ensures your high-resolution video is ready for any platform.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Scalable E-Learning & Training

Develop extensive e-learning courses and training materials, enabling broader global reach and increased learner engagement with efficient AI video generation.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify AI video generation?

HeyGen leverages advanced generative AI models to transform text into video, allowing users to create high-quality content quickly. Its intuitive web-based tool enables efficient workflows for diverse video styles.

Can HeyGen create AI avatars with synchronized audio?

Yes, HeyGen enables the creation of realistic AI avatars that deliver your script with perfectly synchronized audio and lip sync. This powerful AI voiceover generation supports multiple languages for global reach.

What kind of video editing tools are available in HeyGen?

HeyGen provides comprehensive video editing tools, including options for subtitles, captions, branding controls, and media library integration. Users have creative control to fine-tune their marketing videos, ensuring a polished final product.

Does HeyGen support high-resolution video exports and efficient workflows?

HeyGen is optimized for speed and supports high-resolution video exports, ensuring professional quality for all your projects. Its streamlined workflows make the entire AI video generation process fast and effective.

