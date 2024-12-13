The Ultimate ai video generator for Effortless Creation

Produce professional video output effortlessly. Generate compelling content using our advanced Text-to-video from script capability.

Create a 30-second vibrant marketing video for small business owners and digital marketers, showcasing how an online AI video generator simplifies content creation for social media. The visual style should be modern and energetic, complemented by upbeat background music and a clear, friendly voiceover, utilizing HeyGen's templates & scenes and voiceover generation feature for a professional look.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Imagine a 45-second sleek explainer video targeted at tech enthusiasts and content creators, detailing the innovative process of AI video creation and the power of Text to Video AI. The visual aesthetic should be futuristic with clean motion graphics, accompanied by a calm, authoritative AI voice, leveraging HeyGen's text-to-video from script functionality and an engaging AI avatar to deliver key information.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a 60-second professional tutorial video aimed at educators and trainers, demonstrating how AI Avatar Generator technology can enhance online lessons with dynamic talking heads. The visual style should be clean and instructional, featuring a friendly, engaging voiceover and clear on-screen subtitles, generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation and subtitles/captions features, ensuring accessibility.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a dynamic 30-second product showcase for potential customers and tech reviewers, highlighting a new gadget with a focus on creating amazing videos that achieve high-quality video output. The visual presentation should be high-definition and fast-paced, set to exciting, modern background music, utilizing HeyGen's media library/stock support for compelling visuals and aspect-ratio resizing & exports for multi-platform delivery.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How AI Video Generators Work

Effortlessly transform your ideas into stunning videos using advanced AI, delivering high-quality visual content for any purpose with unparalleled ease.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Start by typing or pasting your text, and our powerful AI video generator will instantly convert your script into a compelling Text to Video AI production, ready for visual development.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars to represent your message. Personalize their appearance and voice to perfectly match your brand's tone and style, powered by our AI Avatar Generator.
3
Step 3
Add Visuals and Branding
Enhance your video with stock media, custom uploads, and apply your unique branding controls, including logos and colors. Fine-tune every scene for a truly professional and high-quality video output.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Finalize your creation by exporting it in various aspect ratios, optimized for different platforms. Share your amazing videos seamlessly across social media and other channels to engage your audience.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Elevate Training and Education

.

Improve learning outcomes by creating engaging AI-powered training videos that enhance employee or student retention.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify AI video creation?

HeyGen is a leading online AI video generator designed to make AI video creation straightforward, transforming your text and ideas into high-quality video output with a user-friendly interface to create amazing videos.

Can I generate videos with AI avatars and text prompts using HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen empowers you to generate stunning videos by simply providing text prompts, which are then brought to life by realistic AI avatars and Al powered scripts. This makes it a powerful Text to Video AI solution.

What customization options are available for videos created with HeyGen?

HeyGen offers extensive customization, including a diverse library of video templates, an integrated AI voice generator for dynamic audio, and robust branding controls for logos and colors, ensuring personalized and high-quality video output.

Is HeyGen an online AI video generator suitable for social media content?

Absolutely. As a premier online AI video generator, HeyGen is specifically designed to help you create engaging content efficiently for various social media platforms, complete with features like easy aspect-ratio resizing and automatic subtitle generation.

