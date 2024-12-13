Unlock Creativity with an ai utilities explainer video maker

Design compelling explainer videos instantly using our AI video maker, complete with realistic AI avatars to bring your scripts to life.

Create a compelling 45-second explainer video designed for small business owners, showcasing how a new AI-powered scheduling app simplifies their daily operations. The visual style should be clean and professional, using vibrant colors and smooth transitions, accompanied by an upbeat and clear voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to efficiently transform your message into a polished presentation, demonstrating the power of an AI video maker for business growth.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How AI Utilities Explainer Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create professional explainer videos with AI-powered tools, transforming your ideas into engaging visual stories that resonate with your audience.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by writing or pasting your script. HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability allows you to instantly generate the foundational content for your explainer video, ensuring your message is clear and concise.
2
Step 2
Select Your Visuals
Enhance your narrative by choosing from a diverse library of AI avatars and scenes. These intelligent digital presenters bring your script to life with realistic expressions and movements, making your explainer video more dynamic.
3
Step 3
Generate Voiceovers
Add professional narration to your video with advanced Voiceover generation. Select from a variety of natural-sounding voices and languages, perfectly synchronized with your script and visuals to deliver your message effectively.
4
Step 4
Apply Customizations
Refine your explainer video with powerful Customization Options. Adjust branding elements, add text, captions, and visual effects to ensure your video perfectly aligns with your brand identity and audience engagement goals, ready for export.

Use Cases

HeyGen simplifies creating high-quality explainer videos, acting as a robust AI explainer video maker. It empowers users to efficiently create engaging video content with advanced AI tools.

Boost Training Engagement

.

Enhance corporate training programs with engaging AI-powered explainer videos to improve learner retention.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify creating AI explainer videos?

HeyGen simplifies the process of creating explainer videos by leveraging advanced AI technology. You can easily generate engaging videos with realistic AI avatars, transforming your script into dynamic visual content efficiently.

What customization options does HeyGen offer for explainer videos?

HeyGen offers extensive customization options to make your explainer videos unique and on-brand. You can personalize videos using diverse video templates, incorporate your branding controls, add text and captions, and select from a rich media library for a polished, professional finish.

Can HeyGen turn my script into an explainer video with voiceovers?

Absolutely, HeyGen excels at transforming your written script into a full-fledged explainer video. Our platform generates natural-sounding voiceovers, seamlessly synchronizing them with your visuals to create a compelling narrative that can even support multi-language needs.

Is HeyGen user-friendly for making explainer videos?

Yes, HeyGen is designed with a user-friendly interface, making it incredibly easy to create professional explainer videos. Its intuitive drag-and-drop tools and a wide array of video templates empower anyone to become an AI video maker without extensive prior editing experience.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo