AI University Recruiting Video Maker: Attract Top Talent Faster

Create compelling recruitment videos for university talent acquisition with ease. Our intuitive platform uses Text-to-video from script to generate engaging employer branding videos.

Design an energetic 45-second recruitment video specifically for university students, using a vibrant visual style and upbeat background music, where a friendly AI avatar introduces our innovative company culture and highlights key opportunities within our 'university recruiting' program.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How AI University Recruiting Video Maker Works

Quickly create engaging university recruiting videos that capture student attention and showcase your employer brand with our intuitive platform.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Starting Point
Select from a variety of professionally designed video templates or begin with a blank canvas to craft your ideal university recruiting video.
2
Step 2
Generate Your Message
Paste your script and utilize the powerful text-to-video feature to instantly transform your text into engaging spoken narration with lifelike AI voices.
3
Step 3
Customize with AI and Branding
Bring your message to life by adding professional AI avatars and reinforce your employer brand by incorporating custom logos and colors.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Utilize aspect-ratio resizing & exports to prepare your compelling university recruiting videos for seamless sharing across platforms like social media or your career site.

Use Cases

HeyGen's AI video generator empowers university recruiting teams. Easily create engaging recruitment videos and employer branding content, streamlining talent acquisition.

Inspire Future Talent

.

Craft inspiring videos featuring company culture, employee testimonials, or career paths to motivate and attract prospective university recruits.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance our university recruiting videos?

HeyGen empowers organizations to create compelling university recruiting videos with ease, leveraging AI to streamline production. Our AI video generator transforms scripts into high-quality employer branding videos, significantly boosting your talent acquisition efforts.

What AI features does HeyGen offer for creating recruitment videos?

HeyGen offers advanced AI features such as realistic AI avatars and a powerful text-to-video feature, enabling you to generate engaging recruitment videos from simple scripts. You can also add professional voiceovers and automatic subtitles to enhance accessibility and impact.

Is HeyGen suitable for quickly producing social media recruitment content?

Absolutely, HeyGen is an intuitive platform designed for rapid video creation, making it perfect for social media recruitment videos. Utilize our extensive video templates and integrated media library to quickly produce captivating content that resonates with prospective university recruits.

Can HeyGen help maintain our brand consistency in university recruiting materials?

Yes, HeyGen ensures your university recruiting marketing videos uphold strong brand consistency through comprehensive branding controls. You can easily incorporate your logo and brand colors into every video, reinforcing your employer brand effectively across all platforms.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo