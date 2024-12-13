AI Explainer Video Generator: Create Stunning Videos Fast

Effortlessly convert your scripts into engaging explainer videos using our AI text-to-video feature. No editing skills required.

401/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a sleek 60-second video for marketing professionals, showcasing the power of an AI explainer video generator for creating engaging social media content. Employ a professional visual style featuring realistic AI avatars interacting seamlessly. The audio should be a clear, persuasive AI voice, while emphasizing HeyGen's "AI avatars" feature to personalize their brand messaging.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an informative 30-second video aimed at educators and online course creators, illustrating how animated explainer videos can simplify complex topics. The visual style should be clean and educational, using HeyGen's diverse "Templates & scenes". A calm, articulate AI voiceover should guide the viewer, stressing the ease of content creation.
Example Prompt 3
Imagine a dynamic 75-second video designed for tech startups and product managers, explaining a complex new feature or product in a visually captivating way. Adopt a modern, conceptual animation style, enhanced by vibrant visuals from HeyGen's "Media library/stock support". An enthusiastic, clear AI voiceover should effectively communicate key benefits, proving how HeyGen is the ultimate explainer video maker.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How the AI Universal Explainer Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create stunning explainer videos with AI-powered features, transforming your ideas into engaging visual stories with unparalleled ease.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by pasting your text or leveraging our Text-to-video from script feature to quickly outline your video's narrative, ensuring a solid foundation for your message.
2
Step 2
Select Your Visuals
Choose from diverse Templates & scenes to quickly set the visual tone, then customize with your preferred elements to bring your story to life.
3
Step 3
Add Voice and Music
Enhance your explainer video by utilizing advanced Voiceover generation for natural-sounding narration, perfectly synchronizing audio to your visuals.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your creation and use our Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to generate your video in optimal formats, ready for any platform or audience.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Clarify Complex Information

.

Transform intricate subjects like medical topics into clear, concise explainer videos, significantly enhancing comprehension for diverse audiences.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify explainer video creation for businesses?

HeyGen serves as an intuitive AI Explainer Video Generator, enabling anyone to create professional Explainer Videos without needing advanced editing skills. Users can leverage a variety of Video Templates and realistic AI Avatars to quickly produce compelling content.

What kind of AI-powered animations and voiceovers can I use with HeyGen?

With HeyGen, you can generate dynamic Animated Explainer Videos featuring realistic AI Voiceovers in multiple languages. Our AI-powered Animations bring your scripts to life, making your content engaging and professional.

Can HeyGen help me create personalized videos with branded elements?

Yes, HeyGen allows you to customize videos with realistic AI Avatars and easily generated scripts. You can also integrate your branding controls like logos and colors, and effortlessly add Subtitles for broader reach.

Is HeyGen an efficient online tool for social media video content?

Absolutely. HeyGen is an Online Tool designed to rapidly produce high-quality Social Media Content, including various Explainer Videos. Its streamlined process facilitates quick video sharing and distribution across platforms.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo