Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 45-second sleek and professional product video aimed at e-commerce brands, where an AI avatar eloquently presents a new product. The tone should be friendly and informative, utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver a high-quality visual experience for any product video.
Produce a 60-second inspiring and cinematic piece for marketing agencies, demonstrating how HeyGen functions as a powerful AI video generator to scale content creation. Feature a polished voiceover generated by HeyGen's voiceover generation and impactful background music sourced from its media library/stock support, showing the vast possibilities.
Design a fast-paced, trendy 30-second video for social media managers, highlighting the quick optimization features like aspect-ratio resizing & exports and auto captions. The visual style should incorporate on-screen text and catchy music, making it easy to create captivating content with HeyGen's subtitles/captions and streamline AI video editing.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen, an advanced AI UGC video generator, empowers marketing agencies to effortlessly create high-impact UGC ads. Utilize AI Avatars and AI Actors to generate engaging UGC content swiftly, enhancing your ad creation process.
Rapid High-Performing Ad Creation.
Quickly generate high-impact UGC ads using AI video, boosting campaign performance and efficiency.
Engaging Social Media Content Generation.
Effortlessly produce captivating social media videos and clips, driving higher engagement for your UGC content.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance my UGC ad creation?
HeyGen empowers efficient UGC ad creation by allowing you to generate compelling AI video content. Utilize our realistic AI Avatars and diverse templates to quickly produce engaging ads for various platforms.
What kind of AI Avatars does HeyGen offer for video content?
HeyGen provides a wide range of realistic AI Avatars, acting as your personal AI Actors, to bring your scripts to life. These avatars can deliver your message in over 140+ Languages, ensuring global reach for your UGC content.
Can HeyGen assist with the video production process beyond generation?
Absolutely, HeyGen streamlines your entire video production workflow with features like an integrated AI scriptwriter to help craft your narrative. Enhance your videos further with automatic Auto Captions and a comprehensive Music Library for a polished, professional look.
Is HeyGen suitable for creating product videos or for marketing agencies?
Yes, HeyGen is an ideal AI UGC video generator for producing high-quality Product Videos that effectively showcase your offerings. Many marketing agencies leverage HeyGen's capabilities to scale their ad creation efforts and deliver diverse video content for clients.