AI UGC Generator for Authentic, Creator-Style Videos
Generate high-quality UGC ads effortlessly from text-to-video scripts, giving you full creative control and saving time.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Showcase how a captivating 45-second product video can elevate an e-commerce brand. Targeted at e-commerce businesses and product marketers, this video should feature HeyGen's AI avatars presenting a product in a polished yet authentic visual style, complemented by a warm, conversational audio, seamlessly integrating media library/stock support for b-roll footage to highlight key features.
Create a compelling 60-second UGC ad that grabs attention on social media. Designed for digital advertisers and social media marketers, this fast-paced and trendy video should utilize HeyGen's AI actors to deliver an enthusiastic message, leveraging diverse templates & scenes to showcase a product or service with clear calls-to-action, all enhanced by easy-to-read subtitles/captions for maximum reach.
Highlight the creative freedom offered by an AI UGC generator in a dynamic 30-second spot. This inspiring video, tailored for content creators and marketing agencies, should adopt a modern aesthetic and confident audio tone, demonstrating how users can achieve full creative control by easily adjusting aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various platforms, all while starting from a Text-to-video from script base.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create High-Performing UGC Ads.
Produce engaging, organic-style ads swiftly using AI, driving better campaign results and capturing audience attention effectively.
Generate Engaging Social Content.
Effortlessly create captivating social media videos and clips, perfect for boosting organic reach and audience interaction.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance my UGC ad campaigns?
HeyGen empowers you to create compelling and organic-looking UGC ads by generating diverse AI Avatars. You can effortlessly transform your scripts into captivating, creator-style videos, ensuring your content stands out and resonates with your audience.
Does HeyGen provide extensive creative control for product videos?
Yes, HeyGen offers full creative control to craft exceptional product videos. Its built-in editor allows you to customize templates, integrate your own B-roll, and apply branding controls for a polished, professional output that highlights your product effectively.
What is HeyGen's process for turning text into video content?
HeyGen seamlessly transforms your text scripts into dynamic video content using advanced AI. You can generate realistic voiceovers, add auto captions for accessibility, and leverage multi-language support to expand your reach globally with ease.
Can I customize the visual style and branding of videos created with HeyGen?
Absolutely. HeyGen allows you to maintain consistent brand identity through comprehensive branding controls, including logo integration and custom color schemes. You can utilize various templates and aspect-ratio options to ensure every video perfectly aligns with your brand's aesthetic.