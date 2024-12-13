AI UGC Generator for Authentic, Creator-Style Videos

Generate high-quality UGC ads effortlessly from text-to-video scripts, giving you full creative control and saving time.

Imagine creating an authentic 30-second organic, creator-style video for your small business in minutes. This vibrant, upbeat short video, aimed at small business owners and marketing managers, should demonstrate how an AI UGC generator can quickly transform a simple script into engaging content using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability, complete with a friendly voiceover.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Showcase how a captivating 45-second product video can elevate an e-commerce brand. Targeted at e-commerce businesses and product marketers, this video should feature HeyGen's AI avatars presenting a product in a polished yet authentic visual style, complemented by a warm, conversational audio, seamlessly integrating media library/stock support for b-roll footage to highlight key features.
Example Prompt 2
Create a compelling 60-second UGC ad that grabs attention on social media. Designed for digital advertisers and social media marketers, this fast-paced and trendy video should utilize HeyGen's AI actors to deliver an enthusiastic message, leveraging diverse templates & scenes to showcase a product or service with clear calls-to-action, all enhanced by easy-to-read subtitles/captions for maximum reach.
Example Prompt 3
Highlight the creative freedom offered by an AI UGC generator in a dynamic 30-second spot. This inspiring video, tailored for content creators and marketing agencies, should adopt a modern aesthetic and confident audio tone, demonstrating how users can achieve full creative control by easily adjusting aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various platforms, all while starting from a Text-to-video from script base.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How AI UGC generator Works

Effortlessly create authentic, creator-style videos with AI. Generate engaging user-generated content for your brand quickly and efficiently.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by pasting or writing your desired script. Leverage our AI scriptwriter to generate compelling content, ensuring your message is clear and impactful.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse range of lifelike AI avatars that best represent your brand or message, bringing your creative vision to life with ease.
3
Step 3
Add Visuals and Branding
Enhance your video with engaging media from our stock library, ensuring your organic, creator-style videos are visually appealing and aligned with your brand.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Generate your high-quality video for various platforms. Utilize aspect-ratio resizing & exports to perfectly fit your content for UGC ads or product videos.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

.

Transform customer testimonials into compelling AI-generated videos, building trust and demonstrating product value with authentic voices.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my UGC ad campaigns?

HeyGen empowers you to create compelling and organic-looking UGC ads by generating diverse AI Avatars. You can effortlessly transform your scripts into captivating, creator-style videos, ensuring your content stands out and resonates with your audience.

Does HeyGen provide extensive creative control for product videos?

Yes, HeyGen offers full creative control to craft exceptional product videos. Its built-in editor allows you to customize templates, integrate your own B-roll, and apply branding controls for a polished, professional output that highlights your product effectively.

What is HeyGen's process for turning text into video content?

HeyGen seamlessly transforms your text scripts into dynamic video content using advanced AI. You can generate realistic voiceovers, add auto captions for accessibility, and leverage multi-language support to expand your reach globally with ease.

Can I customize the visual style and branding of videos created with HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen allows you to maintain consistent brand identity through comprehensive branding controls, including logo integration and custom color schemes. You can utilize various templates and aspect-ratio options to ensure every video perfectly aligns with your brand's aesthetic.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo