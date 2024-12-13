ai training video creator: Build Engaging Courses Fast

Boost learner engagement by creating powerful training videos featuring lifelike AI avatars, transforming how you educate.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design an engaging 30-second marketing video for small business owners and marketing managers, featuring bright, dynamic visuals and an upbeat, friendly voiceover. This video should highlight the ease of creating AI videos using HeyGen's pre-made templates and scenes, demonstrating how effortless it is to produce professional content.
Example Prompt 2
Imagine crafting a 60-second internal training video for corporate HR and L&D professionals, serving as an effective AI training video creator for new employee onboarding. This video will feature clear, informative visuals and a calm, authoritative AI voice, utilizing HeyGen's robust voiceover generation to ensure consistent, high-quality audio for essential video documentation.
Example Prompt 3
Picture a dynamic 15-second social media video, aimed at content creators and social media managers, that employs fast-paced, visually striking modern graphics and an energetic voice. This short piece should powerfully demonstrate how text prompts can rapidly create AI videos, seamlessly optimized for various platforms through HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How AI Training Video Creator Works

Effortlessly transform your scripts into engaging, professional training videos using AI avatars and advanced text-to-video capabilities.

Step 1
Paste Your Script
Begin by entering your training content or script. Our platform uses advanced text-to-video technology to convert your text into spoken words for your AI presenter.
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse library of realistic AI avatars to be the face of your training. You can also customize their appearance and voice to match your brand.
Step 3
Add Visuals and Music
Enhance your video with background music, images, and video clips from our media library or upload your own. Utilize pre-made templates for quick customization.
Step 4
Export Your Training Video
Finalize your video, choosing your preferred aspect ratio and quality settings. Once exported, your high-quality training videos are ready for immediate sharing and deployment.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Simplify Complex Topics

Easily transform complex subject matter, such as medical topics, into clear and effective educational videos for better understanding.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create AI videos efficiently?

HeyGen is an innovative AI video generator that transforms your text prompts into polished video content. Leveraging powerful text-to-video technology, HeyGen streamlines the process of creating engaging marketing videos and explainer videos for various platforms.

What kind of AI avatars are available with HeyGen?

HeyGen provides a diverse selection of high-quality AI avatars designed to bring your message to life. These realistic AI avatars can deliver your script, enhancing the impact of your training videos and social media videos with a human touch.

Does HeyGen offer pre-made templates to simplify video production?

Yes, HeyGen features an extensive library of pre-made templates and scenes to accelerate your video creation process. These templates are ideal for crafting professional explainer videos, social media videos, or comprehensive video documentation quickly.

Can HeyGen generate AI voices and remove backgrounds from my videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen includes an advanced AI voice generator, providing natural-sounding narration for your videos. Additionally, you can effortlessly remove backgrounds, ensuring your AI videos maintain a polished and professional aesthetic.

