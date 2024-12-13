Create a 30-second introductory video for an AI therapy session, specifically designed to welcome potential new clients. This video should feature a calming visual style with soft color palettes and gentle, reassuring background music, effectively utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars to present a professional yet approachable presence. The target audience is individuals seeking mental health support, aiming to introduce the concept of 'Therapist intro videos' and the therapeutic journey in an accessible manner.

