Creative Engine
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen's AI video maker simplifies promotional video creation. Effortlessly create captivating promo videos and marketing content, transforming ideas into powerful visual stories.
Create High-Performing Video Ads.
Quickly create high-performing video ads using AI, driving engagement and conversions for your promotional campaigns.
Generate Engaging Social Media Videos.
Rapidly produce engaging social media videos and clips, capturing audience attention and boosting your online presence.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of professional promo videos?
HeyGen is an intuitive AI video maker that transforms text into dynamic videos. It leverages AI visuals, custom voiceovers, and readily available video templates to streamline the production of compelling promotional video content, no editing skills required.
What creative options does HeyGen offer for customizing marketing videos?
Yes, HeyGen provides extensive creative controls, allowing you to personalize your marketing videos with AI avatars, branded assets, custom voiceovers, and a vast media library. You can also utilize diverse video templates to perfectly align your promotional video creation with your brand's unique identity.
How quickly can HeyGen generate promotional videos from text prompts?
HeyGen, an advanced AI video maker, significantly accelerates promotional video creation by allowing you to transform text prompts directly into high-quality videos. This idea-to-video generator enables rapid content production, making it effortless to create compelling promo videos without extensive technical skills.
What types of marketing and promotional videos can HeyGen help me create?
HeyGen is a versatile video maker perfect for crafting various marketing videos, including product showcases, social media videos, and business promotions. You can easily produce engaging promo videos for e-commerce, small businesses, or any marketing campaign, leveraging our AI-powered storytelling capabilities.