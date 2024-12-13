AI Telehealth Onboarding Video Maker for Seamless Patient Journeys

Elevate your telehealth patient onboarding experience by leveraging HeyGen's powerful AI avatars to create engaging, automated videos.

Craft a welcoming 30-second AI telehealth onboarding video for new patients, featuring friendly AI avatars who clearly explain initial steps for accessing care, using a reassuring and visually clean style to set a positive tone for their digital health journey. This video should leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to create an engaging first impression.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How AI Telehealth Onboarding Video Maker Works

Quickly create personalized and engaging onboarding videos for your telehealth patients with our intuitive AI video platform, ensuring a seamless and informative start to their care journey.

1
Step 1
Create Your Onboarding Script
Begin by drafting or importing your telehealth onboarding script. Our platform leverages Text-to-video from script to instantly transform your text into engaging video content.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Presenter
Choose from our library of diverse AI avatars to be the face of your onboarding. These AI avatars ensure your message is delivered clearly and professionally, making a strong first impression.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Brand Elements
Personalize your video to align with your brand's identity. Use our Branding controls (logo, colors) to add your logo, custom colors, and other visual assets, making your content uniquely yours.
4
Step 4
Export Your Final Onboarding Video
Generate your completed onboarding video with professional voiceover generation, ready for immediate use. Download in various aspect ratios to seamlessly integrate into your telehealth platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes the creation of AI telehealth onboarding videos, serving as the premier AI video creation platform. It enables healthcare providers to effortlessly create engaging and scalable onboarding videos, significantly improving patient education and experience in the digital health landscape.

Scale Telehealth Patient Onboarding

.

Generate a high volume of automated, scalable onboarding videos to efficiently reach and educate a broader audience of patients globally.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify the creation of AI telehealth onboarding videos?

HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly create onboarding videos for telehealth patient onboarding using AI avatars and a robust AI video creation platform. This allows you to produce high-quality, engaging content quickly and efficiently.

What features does HeyGen offer for scalable and personalized onboarding video content?

HeyGen enables scalable video content by allowing you to generate numerous onboarding videos with diverse AI avatars and customize them with branding controls. You can personalize content efficiently through text-to-video from script capabilities.

Is HeyGen an effective onboarding video maker for users without extensive video editing experience?

Absolutely, HeyGen is designed as an intuitive onboarding video maker that simplifies video creation for everyone. Users can leverage pre-built video templates and text-to-video from script functionality to quickly produce professional-quality AI onboarding videos.

Can HeyGen support digital health organizations with their AI telehealth communication needs?

Yes, HeyGen is ideal for digital health organizations looking to enhance their communication. Its AI video creation platform facilitates the production of engaging AI telehealth content, including educational materials and patient instructions, using various features like voiceover generation and subtitles.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo