Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Produce a compelling 90-second explainer video targeted at product managers and technical trainers, detailing the benefits of automated content creation for product updates. Employ an engaging, infographic-driven visual style with dynamic transitions and an upbeat, authoritative female voiceover layered with corporate background music. By utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars, this AI text-to-video generator can rapidly generate professional AI-generated videos, streamlining the training workflow.
Develop a comprehensive 2-minute tutorial for IT professionals and system administrators, illustrating the setup of a secure network configuration. The visual aesthetic should feature detailed screen recordings integrated with 3D animated elements to precisely highlight critical configuration points, alongside a calm, educational voiceover enhanced by subtle ambient sound effects. Crucially, HeyGen's Subtitles/captions feature will ensure accessibility for this complex topic, showcasing the power of generative AI video tools for an AI video editor.
Envision a concise 45-second onboarding video aimed at SaaS companies, demonstrating the efficiency of HeyGen for creating user-friendly product introductions. The video should adopt a modern, minimalist design incorporating bold text overlays and illustrative icons, backed by a friendly, encouraging voiceover and a soft, inspiring musical track. This production will utilize HeyGen's Templates & scenes to quickly assemble an impactful explainer video, showcasing the seamless experience of an AI video generator.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Enhance Employee Training.
Utilize AI to create dynamic training videos, significantly boosting engagement and improving knowledge retention among staff.
Expand Educational Reach.
Produce a higher volume of educational content faster, reaching diverse learners globally with AI-powered video courses.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen create realistic AI-generated videos from text?
HeyGen utilizes an advanced AI text-to-video generator, transforming your scripts into dynamic AI-generated videos featuring lifelike AI avatars. This includes accurate lip sync functionality in over 40 languages, making professional content creation efficient and accessible.
What editing and customization tools does HeyGen offer for AI-generated videos?
HeyGen provides comprehensive AI video editor capabilities, allowing you to tailor your AI-generated videos with branding controls like custom logos and colors. Users can also resize aspect ratios and export videos in the highest resolution suitable for various platforms.
Can HeyGen assist in creating diverse types of video content for businesses?
Absolutely, HeyGen functions as a versatile AI support video generator, enabling users to produce a wide array of content such as promotional videos and explainer videos. The platform offers pre-made templates and tools to build custom scenes, streamlining your video generation workflow.
Does HeyGen allow for advanced visual control over the AI-generated videos?
Yes, HeyGen integrates robust camera controls, providing options for dynamic shots and creative composition within your AI-generated videos. Furthermore, it supports converting still images into engaging video content, enhancing visual storytelling and production flexibility.