AI Spokesperson Generator: Create Professional Videos Instantly

Generate professional and engaging videos effortlessly by transforming your text into compelling content with realistic AI avatars.

Create a compelling 30-second product explainer video targeting small business owners, featuring a professional AI avatar clearly articulating the benefits of a new service. The visual style should be clean and crisp, complemented by upbeat background music and a clear voiceover generated using HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design an engaging 45-second marketing campaign video aimed at digital marketers, utilizing HeyGen's templates & scenes for a dynamic, modern visual style. The audio should feature pop background music and an energetic AI avatar delivering key messages with automatic subtitles/captions to maximize reach.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a welcoming 60-second onboarding video for new employees or software users, presented by an approachable AI avatar. Employ a friendly, instructional visual style with calm background music and leverage HeyGen's voiceover generation to ensure clear communication, optimized for various platforms using aspect-ratio resizing & exports.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a creative 30-second short showcasing the power of an AI video creation platform for content creators seeking efficiency. The video should adopt a fast-paced, inspiring visual and audio style, featuring diverse AI avatars from HeyGen's media library/stock support, demonstrating quick content generation and customization.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How AI spokesperson generator Works

Effortlessly transform your text into engaging videos featuring realistic AI spokespersons in just four simple steps using our intuitive platform.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script
Begin by entering or pasting your desired script into the platform. Our text-to-video technology instantly prepares your message for an AI spokesperson, ensuring clarity and precision.
2
Step 2
Select an AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars to represent your brand. These realistic AI spokespersons are designed to engage your audience and deliver your content professionally.
3
Step 3
Customize Your Video
Personalize your video by adding background music, visuals from the media library, and applying branding controls. This customization ensures your video aligns perfectly with your brand identity.
4
Step 4
Generate and Export
Once your video is complete, generate your final production. Our platform ensures high-resolution video output, ready for you to export and share across all your preferred channels.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Enhanced Training & Development

Utilize AI to create compelling training videos that increase learner engagement and improve knowledge retention.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen empower creative video production with AI?

HeyGen serves as an advanced AI video maker, enabling users to create engaging videos with personalized avatars. Its robust customization features, including the ability to customize expressions and utilize high-resolution video output, allow for truly unique AI spokesperson videos that elevate your creative vision.

Can HeyGen create a custom AI avatar that looks like me?

Yes, HeyGen offers advanced capabilities to create a personalized AI avatar, including a digital twin feature, ensuring your AI spokesperson accurately represents you. This integrates seamlessly with voice cloning and sophisticated lip-sync technology for authentic and creative performances.

What kind of content can I create using HeyGen's text-to-video capabilities?

With HeyGen's cutting-edge text-to-video technology, you can generate a wide array of engaging videos, from product explainers to onboarding videos and marketing content. Utilize the script generator and extensive video templates, along with multi-language support and realistic voiceovers, to bring your creative ideas to life efficiently.

How user-friendly is HeyGen for video editing and customization?

HeyGen boasts a highly user-friendly interface that simplifies AI video editing and customization for everyone, regardless of their video production experience. You can easily apply branding controls, integrate elements from the extensive media library, and use aspect-ratio resizing to ensure your videos are perfectly tailored for any platform.

