Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How the AI Spokesperson Announcement Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create professional announcement videos with AI-powered spokespersons. Transform your script into engaging video content in minutes!

1
Step 1
Create Your Script and Select an AI Spokesperson
Begin by writing your announcement script. Then, choose from a diverse library of "AI avatars" to be your virtual presenter, setting the tone for your message.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Video with Visuals
Enhance your announcement by integrating relevant images, videos, or branded elements. Utilize "templates & scenes" to quickly design a polished background that complements your message.
3
Step 3
Refine Voiceover and Add Subtitles
Generate realistic voiceovers from your script in multiple languages using advanced "voiceover generation". Optionally, add subtitles/captions to ensure your announcement is accessible to all viewers.
4
Step 4
Export Your Announcement Video
Once satisfied, generate your final announcement video. You can easily adjust "aspect-ratio resizing & exports" for various platforms, ready to share with your audience.

HeyGen revolutionizes announcement video creation with AI spokespersons and avatars. Our AI video generator simplifies turning text into compelling, professional content, fast.

Enhance Training and Education

Develop impactful training and educational announcement videos with AI, significantly improving learner engagement and knowledge retention effectively.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of announcement videos?

HeyGen transforms your text into engaging "announcement videos" using "AI Spokespersons" and "AI avatars". Our intuitive "templates" and "customization" options streamline the entire "video creation" process, making professional video production accessible for everyone.

What kinds of "AI Spokespersons" can I use with HeyGen?

HeyGen offers a diverse range of "AI avatars" and "AI Spokespersons" to represent your brand professionally. You can select from various "digital avatars" and even leverage advanced "customization" to perfectly match your "video creation" needs.

Can HeyGen transform text into engaging "AI video" for "marketing"?

Absolutely, HeyGen leverages advanced "text-to-video technology" to convert your script into compelling "AI video" for various "marketing" and "product explainers". This "AI video generator" simplifies the entire production, allowing for easy "customization" and "voiceover generation".

What "customization" options are available for videos created with HeyGen?

HeyGen provides extensive "customization" features, including "branding controls" for logos and colors, a rich "media library", and diverse "templates". You can also adjust "aspect-ratio resizing" to ensure your "video creation" aligns perfectly with your brand identity.

