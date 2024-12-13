AI spokesperson ad generator for High-Converting Video Ads

Create winning video ads that increase ROAS and maintain Brand Consistency using our advanced AI avatars.

Imagine a 30-second, high-energy video designed for performance marketers and small business owners struggling with ad creative production. The visual style should be sleek and modern, featuring quick cuts and vibrant color palettes, complemented by an inspiring, clear voiceover. The narrative demonstrates how an AI spokesperson ad generator simplifies the creation of engaging ad creatives, specifically highlighting the power of AI avatars generated from a Text-to-video from script.

Example Prompt 1
Craft a 45-second, professional and sophisticated video targeting marketing agencies and creative directors who demand high-quality winning video ads. The visual aesthetic should be cinematic with smooth transitions and subtle branding, supported by an authoritative and persuasive Voiceover generation. This video will illustrate the power of HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes to produce impactful ad campaigns, showcasing how marketing agencies can leverage this for brand consistency.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a 60-second, authentic and playful video aimed at e-commerce entrepreneurs and product managers looking to scale their content. The visual style should emulate UGC-style video ads, with dynamic cuts, on-screen text, and a friendly, enthusiastic voiceover. The core message will center on how AI-Powered Ad Creation allows for rapid generation of diverse ad videos, utilizing a vast Media library/stock support and automatic Subtitles/captions for broad reach.
Example Prompt 3
Create a 30-second, fast-paced and efficient video targeting busy content creators and growth hackers focused on rapid campaign deployment. The visual presentation should be clean and direct, using animated graphics and swift transitions, paired with a concise, energetic voiceover. This prompt emphasizes the speed and versatility of HeyGen's AI Ad Generator for producing multiple ad videos quickly, showcasing its Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature for multi-platform distribution from a simple Text-to-video from script.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How the AI Spokesperson Ad Generator Works

Effortlessly create high-performing video ads with lifelike AI spokespeople. Transform your scripts into engaging ad creatives in minutes and boost your campaigns.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script
Begin by entering your ad copy. Our AI will transform your text into a natural-sounding voiceover, forming the foundation of your compelling ad creative.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Spokesperson
Select from a diverse range of lifelike AI avatars to represent your brand. Pick the perfect persona to deliver your message with impact and authenticity.
3
Step 3
Customize Your Scene
Enhance your ad with relevant visuals, background scenes, and branding elements. Utilize ad templates and media library assets to create a professional look.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video Ad
Once your ad is perfected, export it in various aspect ratios. You're now ready to deploy your high-quality, AI-powered ad video and achieve your marketing goals.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Produce AI-Powered Testimonial Ads

Transform customer success stories into powerful, lifelike AI avatar video ads to build trust and drive conversions.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my ad creatives with lifelike AI avatars?

HeyGen empowers you to create engaging "ad creatives" by featuring "lifelike AI avatars" as spokespeople. These AI avatars deliver your message with realism, making your "ad videos" more dynamic and captivating. This capability significantly elevates your brand's presence in marketing materials.

What types of ad videos can I generate using HeyGen's AI-Powered Ad Creation tools?

HeyGen's "AI-Powered Ad Creation" tools enable you to produce a wide range of "ad videos," from product showcases to explainer videos and social media ads. You can leverage its text-to-video from script feature to quickly transform ideas into compelling visual content. This streamlines your ad production workflow efficiently.

Does HeyGen support the creation of UGC-style video ads for marketing campaigns?

Yes, HeyGen facilitates the efficient creation of authentic "UGC-style video ads" without needing actual user footage or expensive photoshoots. By utilizing various templates and AI avatars, you can quickly generate content that resonates as genuine. This helps "performance marketers" achieve high engagement and "Brand Consistency" in their campaigns.

How does HeyGen help performance marketers create winning video ads with its built-in ad templates?

HeyGen provides a rich library of "ad templates" designed to help "performance marketers" create "winning video ads" across various industries and marketing goals. These templates offer a structured starting point, allowing you to easily customize content, branding, and messaging. This accelerates the creative process, helping you optimize for "ROAS" and achieve better results.

