AI Promo Video Maker: Create Stunning Promotional Videos Effortlessly
Effortlessly transform simple text prompts into captivating marketing storytelling with AI visuals and precise voiceover generation.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly create stunning AI-generated promotional videos. As an AI promo video maker, it simplifies promotional video creation from simple text prompts, making powerful marketing accessible.
Create impactful promotional ads.
Quickly produce high-converting advertising videos with AI to amplify your marketing campaigns.
Develop captivating social media promos.
Easily craft engaging video clips for social media platforms to boost brand presence and audience interaction.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify promotional video creation?
HeyGen's AI Promo Video Maker streamlines the process of creating promotional videos. Users can effortlessly generate stunning marketing content using simple text prompts, eliminating the need for complex editing skills to create AI-generated videos.
What kind of AI-generated videos can I create with HeyGen?
With HeyGen, you can create a wide range of AI-generated videos, from compelling product showcases to engaging marketing storytelling. Its capabilities include AI avatars, customizable video elements, and high-quality AI visuals to bring your ideas to life.
Can HeyGen add professional elements like voiceovers and subtitles to my promo videos?
Absolutely. HeyGen enhances your promotional videos with professional voiceovers and automatically generated subtitles, ensuring your message is clear and accessible. You can also integrate background music to further elevate your content.
Do I need prior video editing skills to use HeyGen for promotional video creation?
Not at all. HeyGen is designed to be incredibly easy to use, enabling anyone to create stunning promotional videos without prior editing skills. Its intuitive interface and AI assistance handle the complexities for you.