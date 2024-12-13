Your Go-To AI Social Media Video Generator for Engaging Posts

Create captivating social media videos with realistic AI avatars to effortlessly grab your audience's attention.

Create a compelling 30-second social media ad showcasing how small business owners can effortlessly produce high-quality marketing videos. The target audience is entrepreneurs looking to expand their online presence. Visually, this video should be bright and optimistic, featuring an energetic AI avatar presenting various professional templates from HeyGen, accompanied by an uplifting, contemporary soundtrack. Emphasize the ease of using HeyGen's AI avatars and diverse Templates & scenes to streamline video creation.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop an informative 45-second tutorial for content creators, demonstrating how to transform blog posts into engaging social media videos. The content should be aimed at influencers and digital marketers seeking efficient content repurposing. The visual style should be dynamic and clean, incorporating animated text overlays and a friendly, clear voiceover generated directly from the script. Highlight the power of HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature combined with precise Voiceover generation for seamless production.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a succinct 15-second promotional clip targeting busy entrepreneurs who need to quickly create branded content. This video should illustrate how effortlessly users can repurpose existing content for various platforms. The visual and audio style should be fast-paced and inspiring, utilizing quick transitions and bold text, complemented by an upbeat, motivational music bed. Showcase HeyGen's ability to automatically generate Subtitles/captions and function as a comprehensive AI social media video generator, enabling rapid deployment across channels.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a professional 60-second corporate announcement video for brand managers, focusing on consistent brand messaging across all digital touchpoints. The video's visual aesthetic should be sleek and corporate, utilizing high-quality stock footage from HeyGen's Media library/stock support, presented with an authoritative voiceover and subtle brand-aligned background music. Highlight how HeyGen acts as an effective AI video editor, allowing for precise Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to maintain brand integrity across platforms, and ensuring every visual adheres to company branding guidelines.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How an AI Social Media Video Generator Works

Effortlessly transform your text into engaging social media videos with AI avatars, dynamic visuals, and professional voiceovers.

1
Step 1
Input Your Script
Begin by entering your desired text or script into the generator. The AI will instantly convert your words into a preliminary video outline, leveraging advanced text-to-video from script capabilities.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar
Select a lifelike AI avatar from our diverse collection to be the presenter in your video. This brings your message to life with expressive visual delivery using our AI avatars technology.
3
Step 3
Generate Voiceover and Visuals
Create a natural-sounding voiceover to accompany your avatar's presentation through our robust voiceover generation. Enhance the scene with dynamic templates and stock footage from the media library.
4
Step 4
Refine and Publish
Add automatic captions for accessibility and apply custom branding elements. Optimize your video by adjusting its aspect ratio, then export it using aspect-ratio resizing & exports for seamless sharing across all social media platforms.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Customer Success Video Testimonials

.

Easily create compelling video testimonials and success stories to build trust and demonstrate the value of your products or services.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my social media video creation?

HeyGen is an advanced AI social media video generator that empowers you to produce engaging content effortlessly. Leverage AI avatars and dynamic templates to create high-quality social media videos for any platform, boosting your online presence.

What role do AI avatars play in HeyGen's video editing tools?

HeyGen's AI avatars transform your text prompts into compelling video presentations. These customizable avatars, combined with powerful AI video editor tools, allow you to deliver your message with a human touch without needing a camera or studio.

Can HeyGen help with creating professional marketing videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen serves as an exceptional AI video generator for producing professional marketing videos with ease. Implement your brand's unique identity using branding controls, and repurpose existing content with new voiceovers and captions for maximum impact.

How does HeyGen convert a script into a full video?

HeyGen simplifies the text-to-video process by transforming your script into a polished video with just a few clicks. Our platform generates realistic voiceovers and automatically adds captions, ensuring your message is clear and accessible to a global audience.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo