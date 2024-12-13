AI Video Generator Transforms Digital Signage Displays

Boost engagement on your digital screens. Quickly generate professional videos featuring lifelike AI avatars.

Create a vibrant 30-second marketing video targeting small business owners, showcasing how easy it is to update their digital signage content. The visual style should be modern and engaging, featuring a friendly AI avatar explaining the benefits with a clear, upbeat voiceover. Highlight the power of an AI avatar for dynamic AI digital signage, ensuring the content grabs attention instantly.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop an energetic 45-second explainer video aimed at event organizers and retail store managers, demonstrating how they can quickly generate engaging content for their screens. The visual style should be fast-paced with quick cuts between examples, accompanied by motivational background music and an enthusiastic narrator. Emphasize the ease of content creation using HeyGen's diverse templates & scenes, transforming simple scripts into captivating visuals.
Example Prompt 2
Design a stylish 60-second promotional video for social media marketers, illustrating the extensive customization features available for their brand messaging. The visual and audio style should be trending and contemporary, utilizing cool graphics and a smooth, confident voiceover. Showcase how effortlessly text-to-video from script capabilities enable them to produce highly personalized content with automatic subtitles/captions, perfect for any social media platform.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a professional 30-second internal communication video for corporate communications and HR departments, highlighting the efficiency of an AI video generator for consistent messaging. The visual style should be clean and corporate, featuring a talking head AI avatar delivering a clear, concise message, complemented by subtle background music. Demonstrate how the AI video generator, combined with precise voiceover generation, creates impactful talking heads that maintain brand consistency across all internal and external marketing videos.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How AI Signage Video Generator Works

Effortlessly transform text into dynamic video content perfect for digital displays, enhancing communication with engaging visuals and customizable AI avatars.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script-to-Video Content
Begin by inputting your desired message as text. Our platform utilizes advanced "Text-to-video from script" functionality to instantly generate initial video scenes, turning your words into compelling visuals for your digital signage.
2
Step 2
Select a Template and AI Avatar
Enhance your message by choosing from a variety of professional "Templates & scenes" and selecting a suitable AI avatar. Personalize your video with branding elements and visual styles to align with your communication goals.
3
Step 3
Add Voiceover and Captions
Integrate a clear and engaging voiceover using our "Voiceover generation" feature, or upload your own audio. For maximum accessibility on digital signage, easily add "Subtitles/captions" to ensure your message is universally understood.
4
Step 4
Export for Digital Signage Display
Finalize your video by preparing it for various screen orientations. Utilize "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to ensure your content is perfectly optimized for any digital signage platform, ready for impactful display.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

AI-Powered Customer Success Stories

.

Develop impactful video testimonials and success stories to build trust and attract new customers on your digital screens.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify content creation for diverse needs?

HeyGen empowers users to effortlessly generate high-quality marketing videos and social media content using intuitive templates and advanced AI video generator capabilities. Our platform streamlines the entire content creation process, making professional video production accessible to everyone.

Can I generate AI avatars and talking heads with HeyGen?

Absolutely! HeyGen is an advanced AI avatar generator that allows you to create realistic AI avatars and talking heads from text, complete with AI voice generator technology. This makes it simple to produce engaging explainer videos or personalized messages without needing complex video editing tools.

What capabilities does HeyGen offer for dynamic digital signage solutions?

HeyGen provides robust features for creating dynamic digital signage content, including customizable templates, branding controls for your logo and colors, and the ability to convert text-to-video for engaging AI digital signage. Our platform ensures your visual communications are impactful and on-brand.

How user-friendly are HeyGen's video editing tools and customization features?

HeyGen is designed to be exceptionally user-friendly, offering powerful yet intuitive video editing tools for all skill levels. You can easily leverage extensive customization features, such as media library support, aspect-ratio resizing, and branding controls, to tailor your videos precisely to your needs.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo