Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop an energetic 45-second explainer video aimed at event organizers and retail store managers, demonstrating how they can quickly generate engaging content for their screens. The visual style should be fast-paced with quick cuts between examples, accompanied by motivational background music and an enthusiastic narrator. Emphasize the ease of content creation using HeyGen's diverse templates & scenes, transforming simple scripts into captivating visuals.
Design a stylish 60-second promotional video for social media marketers, illustrating the extensive customization features available for their brand messaging. The visual and audio style should be trending and contemporary, utilizing cool graphics and a smooth, confident voiceover. Showcase how effortlessly text-to-video from script capabilities enable them to produce highly personalized content with automatic subtitles/captions, perfect for any social media platform.
Produce a professional 30-second internal communication video for corporate communications and HR departments, highlighting the efficiency of an AI video generator for consistent messaging. The visual style should be clean and corporate, featuring a talking head AI avatar delivering a clear, concise message, complemented by subtle background music. Demonstrate how the AI video generator, combined with precise voiceover generation, creates impactful talking heads that maintain brand consistency across all internal and external marketing videos.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
High-Impact AI Ad Creation.
Quickly produce compelling advertisements for digital displays, maximizing engagement and reach for your campaigns.
Engaging Video Content for Displays.
Create captivating short videos and clips rapidly, perfect for dynamic digital signage and internal communications.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify content creation for diverse needs?
HeyGen empowers users to effortlessly generate high-quality marketing videos and social media content using intuitive templates and advanced AI video generator capabilities. Our platform streamlines the entire content creation process, making professional video production accessible to everyone.
Can I generate AI avatars and talking heads with HeyGen?
Absolutely! HeyGen is an advanced AI avatar generator that allows you to create realistic AI avatars and talking heads from text, complete with AI voice generator technology. This makes it simple to produce engaging explainer videos or personalized messages without needing complex video editing tools.
What capabilities does HeyGen offer for dynamic digital signage solutions?
HeyGen provides robust features for creating dynamic digital signage content, including customizable templates, branding controls for your logo and colors, and the ability to convert text-to-video for engaging AI digital signage. Our platform ensures your visual communications are impactful and on-brand.
How user-friendly are HeyGen's video editing tools and customization features?
HeyGen is designed to be exceptionally user-friendly, offering powerful yet intuitive video editing tools for all skill levels. You can easily leverage extensive customization features, such as media library support, aspect-ratio resizing, and branding controls, to tailor your videos precisely to your needs.