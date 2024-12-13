AI Short Video Ads Maker: Create High-Impact Video Ads Fast

Instantly generate engaging short video ads for social media campaigns, transforming your scripts into polished videos with powerful text-to-video capabilities.

Craft a dynamic 30-second video ad targeting small business owners, showcasing how easily they can create professional marketing videos. The visual style should be bright and modern, featuring crisp graphics and a quick pace, complemented by an upbeat, motivational soundtrack. The ad should emphasize HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability, illustrating the seamless transformation of ideas into impactful short video ads.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How AI Short Video Ads Maker Works

Transform your ideas into captivating short video ads with AI in just four simple steps, designed to boost your ad campaigns effortlessly.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Generate compelling content for your short video ad using our intuitive script editor, transforming text directly into engaging visuals.
2
Step 2
Select an AI Avatar
Bring your ad to life by choosing from a diverse selection of AI avatars to present your message with a professional touch.
3
Step 3
Add Your Brand Elements
Apply your unique branding with custom logos and colors using integrated branding controls, ensuring your short video ad reflects your business identity.
4
Step 4
Export for Social Media
Generate your final short video ad, optimized with aspect-ratio resizing and ready for immediate deployment across various social media platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes the creation of short video ads, empowering businesses to act as their own AI short video ads maker. It functions as an advanced AI video ad generator, enabling rapid production of high-impact marketing videos for diverse ad campaigns.

AI-Powered Testimonial Ads

.

Transform customer testimonials into compelling AI video ads, building trust and showcasing product value effectively to your audience.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen streamline the creation of AI video ads?

HeyGen is an advanced AI video ad generator, allowing you to produce professional short video ads efficiently. With cutting-edge AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, you can transform scripts into engaging marketing videos in minutes, significantly accelerating your ad creation process.

What customization options are available for my video ads using HeyGen?

HeyGen offers extensive customization for your social media ads and marketing videos. You can leverage a wide range of video templates, apply strong branding controls like logos and colors, and integrate various graphics and media to create unique and impactful ad campaigns.

Is HeyGen an effective tool for producing short video ads quickly?

Absolutely, HeyGen excels as an AI short video ads maker, designed for rapid video creation. Its intuitive drag-and-drop tools, coupled with generating video from scripts, empower users to produce compelling short video ads with unprecedented speed and ease.

Can HeyGen help create engaging video ads for diverse audiences?

Yes, HeyGen enables you to create highly engaging video ads suitable for global ad campaigns. With advanced features like AI voiceover generation and automatic subtitles/captions, you can ensure your marketing videos resonate effectively and inclusively with diverse audiences.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo