Create Overviews with Our AI Service Overview Video Maker

Effortlessly turn your ideas into professional service overview videos using our powerful Text-to-video from script capability for stunning AI explainer videos.

273/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce a 45-second dynamic promotional video for marketing professionals, illustrating the power of AI-powered video creation through HeyGen's diverse video templates and professional AI avatars, all presented with a sleek visual and confident audio style.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a 60-second informative product demo for product managers, highlighting how to generate compelling AI explainer videos by leveraging HeyGen's Voiceover generation for a friendly and engaging audio, paired with an informative visual style to easily customize product features.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 30-second tutorial for online educators, focusing on simplifying animated video creation with HeyGen, ensuring a bright and engaging visual style while utilizing automatic Subtitles/captions for clear communication with students.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How AI service overview video maker Works

Effortlessly create professional and engaging AI service overview videos in minutes, showcasing your product with dynamic visuals and compelling narration.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video from a Script
Begin by entering your service overview script, allowing our platform to instantly transform your text into a dynamic video using the Text-to-video from script capability, simplifying video creation.
2
Step 2
Add AI Avatars to Present
Select a lifelike AI avatar from our diverse collection to serve as your presenter, bringing a professional human touch to your service explanation.
3
Step 3
Customize Visuals with Media
Enhance your video's appeal by incorporating images and clips from our extensive Media library/stock support, ensuring your overview is visually captivating with stock photos and videos.
4
Step 4
Export Your Final Overview Video
Generate your polished AI service overview video and easily share it across platforms by utilizing the Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature for optimal viewing, making you an effective AI service overview video maker.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Enhance Onboarding and Training with AI Overviews

.

Develop clear, engaging AI-powered overview videos to significantly improve new user onboarding and team training experiences.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify AI-powered video creation for explainer videos?

HeyGen streamlines the entire process, allowing users to generate high-quality AI explainer videos effortlessly. With HeyGen's advanced platform, you can transform scripts into engaging AI service overview videos in minutes, making complex video creation simple.

What creative assets does HeyGen offer for video production?

HeyGen provides a rich library of customizable video templates, realistic AI avatars, and extensive stock photos and videos to enhance your video creation. This enables you to easily produce professional and animated video content for various needs.

Can I customize video content to match my brand with HeyGen?

Absolutely, HeyGen empowers users with robust branding controls, allowing you to customize video elements like logos and colors. This ensures your product demos and other video content perfectly align with your brand's unique identity.

How quickly can I create new video content with HeyGen?

HeyGen's intuitive drag-and-drop editor and text-to-video capabilities enable rapid video creation. You can efficiently turn your scripts into polished video content, significantly reducing production time and accelerating your creative workflow.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo