AI Seasonal Greeting Video Maker: Craft Festive Videos Fast

Effortlessly create personalized Holiday Greeting Videos using AI avatars, perfect for sharing warm wishes.

Create a professional 30-second AI seasonal greeting video for businesses aiming to convey heartfelt thanks to their esteemed clients and partners. The visual style should be elegant and corporate, featuring subtle festive animations and a warm color palette, complemented by a soft, orchestral holiday melody. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver a personalized message, enhanced by clear voiceover generation and optional subtitles/captions for accessibility.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How AI Seasonal Greeting Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create heartfelt and professional AI holiday videos to spread warmth and joy this festive season, no editing skills required.

1
Step 1
Choose a Festive Template
Begin by selecting from a diverse library of beautifully designed Templates & scenes tailored for every holiday. This provides a professional foundation for your seasonal greeting.
2
Step 2
Create Your Personalized Message
Craft a unique message for your recipients. Utilize our Text-to-video from script feature to generate dynamic voiceovers or select an AI avatar to deliver your heartfelt Personalized Video greeting.
3
Step 3
Add Seasonal Touches
Enhance your video with festive elements. Integrate Festive Visuals from our extensive Media library/stock support, ensuring your greeting truly captures the holiday spirit.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Greeting
Finalize your creation and prepare it for sharing. Use Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to optimize your video for various platforms, making your holiday message easily shareable with everyone.

Use Cases

HeyGen's AI Video Maker transforms the creation of personalized seasonal greeting videos, enabling users to easily produce stunning holiday content that resonates and spreads joy.

Produce Professional Corporate Greetings

.

Design impactful AI holiday videos for businesses, efficiently delivering corporate seasonal greetings and fostering client relationships.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I create personalized holiday video cards with HeyGen?

HeyGen's AI seasonal greeting video maker allows you to craft unique personalized video cards. Simply choose from our festive templates, add your custom messages, and generate an AI voice-over for a truly heartfelt and personalized video.

What makes HeyGen an effective AI video maker for seasonal greetings?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI to simplify video creation for seasonal greetings. You can easily convert text to video, integrate AI avatars, and select from a variety of festive visuals and licensed holiday music to produce high-quality, customizable videos.

Can HeyGen assist businesses in producing corporate holiday videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen is an excellent tool for businesses to create professional corporate holiday videos. You can customize branding with logos, utilize scene-based editing tools, and ensure high-quality AI holiday videos that resonate with your audience and spread holiday cheer.

Does HeyGen offer templates and customization options for holiday videos?

Yes, HeyGen provides a wide array of festive templates to kickstart your holiday video project. You can easily customize these videos with your own text, AI voice-overs, and emotional music integration, ensuring each seasonal greeting is unique.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo