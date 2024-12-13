AI Script Video Generator: Create Engaging Videos Fast

Transform your text into dynamic talking head video content instantly, leveraging powerful AI avatars to captivate your audience.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Imagine a 90-second internal training module designed for corporate trainers and educators, focusing on a new software feature. The video should have an engaging, direct, and professional aesthetic, utilizing custom backgrounds and a friendly AI avatars presenter. This talking head video will leverage HeyGen's robust AI avatars capability to deliver clear, consistent instruction without needing human presenters.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 45-second product update announcement aimed at marketing professionals and product managers, highlighting a new platform integration. The visual and audio style should be dynamic and upbeat, featuring quick cuts, animated text overlays, and an energetic Voiceover generation track. This concise script to video production will showcase the power of HeyGen's Voiceover generation to quickly articulate key benefits and features.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a 30-second social media snippet for global content creators and social media managers, emphasizing quick dissemination of information across various platforms. The visual style should be modern and easily digestible, with vibrant graphics and clear on-screen subtitles. This video will demonstrate how effectively using HeyGen's Subtitles/captions capability can enhance reach for social media videos by ensuring accessibility for diverse audiences.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How AI script video generator Works

Transform your written content into engaging videos effortlessly. Our AI script video generator streamlines production from text to a polished, high-quality final product.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script
Begin by pasting your written script directly into the platform. This initiates the 'script to video' process, leveraging our advanced Text-to-video from script capability to form the foundation of your video.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar
Select from a diverse range of 'AI avatars' to be the presenter for your video. Each avatar can be paired with an AI voice, ensuring a natural and engaging 'talking head video' presentation that perfectly narrates your content.
3
Step 3
Add Visual Enhancements
Enhance your video with various elements like 'subtitles', background music, or stock media from our library. Our 'Subtitles/captions' feature ensures your message is accessible and impactful, perfecting your 'online video editor' experience.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Once satisfied, generate and export your creation. You'll receive a 'high-resolution MP4' file, ready for any platform, showcasing the power of our 'Aspect-ratio resizing & exports' to produce professional 'social media videos'.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Produce High-Impact Video Ads

Convert ad scripts into powerful, high-performing video advertisements that capture attention and drive results.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen convert a script into a video using AI?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI to transform your script into professional videos, generating realistic AI avatars and natural AI voiceovers from text-to-speech. This streamlines the content creation process directly within the HeyGen app, making complex video production accessible.

Can HeyGen automatically add subtitles and export high-resolution MP4 videos?

Yes, HeyGen automatically generates accurate subtitles for all videos to enhance accessibility and viewer engagement. You can confidently export your finished projects as high-resolution MP4 files, ensuring pristine quality across all platforms.

What kind of AI avatars are available in HeyGen for video creation?

HeyGen offers a diverse selection of realistic AI avatars that can be customized to suit your brand and message. This includes both stock AI avatars and the capability to create custom avatars, providing flexibility for various content needs.

Is HeyGen a fully featured online video editor for various content types?

Absolutely, HeyGen provides a comprehensive online video editor experience, allowing you to seamlessly integrate stock footage, background music, and branding controls. This empowers users to create engaging short form videos and social media videos directly in the HeyGen app.

