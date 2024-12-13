AI Screen Video Maker for Quick & Engaging Content

Turn screen captures into dynamic content by enhancing them with professional voiceover generation.

Create a 90-second instructional video designed for software developers or IT support teams, demonstrating a complex software installation process using an AI screen video maker. The visual style should feature clear, high-resolution screen recordings with annotated highlights, complemented by a precise and detailed technical voiceover, ensuring every step is easily understood. Utilize HeyGen's voiceover generation feature to provide clear, consistent narration throughout the entire demonstration.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How AI Screen Video Maker Works

Easily transform your screen recordings into professional, engaging videos with advanced AI features, perfect for tutorials, marketing, or presentations.

1
Step 1
Record Your Screen or Upload
Capture your desktop activity with our integrated Screen Recorder or effortlessly upload your existing video footage to begin your project.
2
Step 2
Select a Template and Add Content
Kickstart your creative process by choosing from professional Templates & scenes, then seamlessly integrate your recorded or uploaded media into your video through the AI video generator.
3
Step 3
Add Realistic AI Voices and Narration
Enhance your screen video with compelling narratives by utilizing Voiceover generation to create realistic AI voices, ensuring clear and engaging communication for your audience.
4
Step 4
Apply Animated Subtitles and Export
Finalize your video by adding dynamic animated subtitles for improved accessibility and impact, then effortlessly export your professional-quality creation in high resolution.

Use Cases

HeyGen transforms your screen recordings into professional AI videos, making it an ideal AI screen video maker and AI video editor. Leverage its powerful AI video generator to create engaging content, from educational videos to marketing videos and social media clips, all from text or screen captures.

Create High-Performing Marketing Videos

Design impactful marketing videos and ads rapidly with AI, utilizing screen-captured content to clearly convey product features and benefits for higher conversion.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the video creation process with advanced AI?

HeyGen functions as a powerful "AI video generator" and "AI Video Editor", streamlining production by allowing users to "generate videos from text" and integrate realistic "AI avatars" with "realistic AI voices". This comprehensive approach provides a full stack video editing suite for diverse creative needs.

What kind of customization options are available for HeyGen videos?

HeyGen offers extensive customization, including robust "branding controls" for logos and colors, support for "animated subtitles", and flexible "aspect-ratio resizing & exports". Users can produce high-quality "AI Videos" in up to "4K resolution" to perfectly match their brand and platform requirements.

Can I create diverse content like social media or educational videos using HeyGen?

Absolutely, HeyGen is designed to help you create diverse content, from engaging "social media videos" to informative "educational videos" and impactful "marketing videos". You can utilize a rich selection of "templates & scenes" and a comprehensive "media library/stock support" to quickly bring your ideas to life.

What features does HeyGen offer for voiceovers and script-to-video generation?

HeyGen excels at "Text to Video" generation, allowing you to effortlessly convert written scripts into dynamic video content. You can generate professional "voiceovers" using a wide array of "realistic AI voices" to effectively convey your message and enhance your "AI Videos".

